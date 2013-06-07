BRUSSELS, June 7 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to buy the
cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods
(approved June 6)
-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire some
of Dutch peer USG People NV's assets (approved June 6)
-- Austrian chemical company Borealis to buy French oil
giant Total's GPN fertiliser business and a majority
stake in Belgium-based Rosier (approved June 4)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire sole control
of German brakes maker FTE (notified June 5/deadline July
10/simplified)
-- Private equity firm KKE to acquire indirect
control of U.S. industrial machinery manufacturer Gardner Denver
Inc (notified June 4/deadline July 9/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 11
-- Qatar Investment Authority and Qatar state-owned hotel
group Kingdom Holding Company to acquire joint control of FRHI
Holdings which owns hotels in Paris and Singapore (notified May
2/deadline June 11/simplified)
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire indirect
control of French clothing retailer SMCP (notified May
2/deadline June 11/simplified)
-- French construction group Vinci to buy
Portuguese airports operator Aeroportos de Portugal (ANA)
(notified May 2/deadline June 11)
JUNE 14
-- Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International
Inc. to acquire mobile computing device maker Intermec
For $600 million (notified Feb. 15/deadline June 14)
JUNE 17
-- U.S. media group Time Warner to acquire sole
control of TV operator Central European Media Enterprises in
which it currently holds a stake (notified May 8/deadline June
17)
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire sole control of German
energy services company ista GmbH (notified May 8/deadline June
17/simplified)
JUNE 18
-- U.S. group General Electric Co to buy the aviation
business of Italian plane components maker Avio from private
equity fund Cinven and Italian defence group Finmeccanica
(notified May 13/deadline June 18)
JUNE 19
-- U.S. technology services company IBM's Italian
unit to acquire a new company set up from a business owned by
Unicredit Business Integrated Solutions S.c.p.a, part of Italian
bank UniCredit S.p.A. (notified May 14/deadline June
19)
-- German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) to buy Dutch coffee
and tea maker D.E. Master Blenders 1753 (notified May
14/deadline June 19/simplified)
JUNE 20
-- U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines to buy a 49 percent
stake in British peer Virgin Atlantic (notified May
15/deadline June 20)
-- Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell and private equity firm
Silver Lake Partners to buy out personal computer maker Dell Inc
(notified May 15/deadline June 20)
JUNE 24
-- U.S. derivatives and exchange and clearinghouse operator
IntercontinentalExchange Inc to buy New York Stock
Exchange operator NYSE Euronext (notified May
17/deadline June 24)
-- Private equity firm Triton to buy recycling company
Befesa from Spanish renewable energy and infrastructure company
Abengoa (notified May 17/deadline June 24/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Spanish book retailer Circulo, which is a joint venture
between German media group Bertelsmann and Spanish
company Planeta, to acquire joint control of its wholly-owned
subsidiary book seller Yadican together with Spanish telecoms
operator Telefonica (notified May 22/deadline June
26/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Trading house Argos to buy French energy product retailer
Etablissements Joseph Wallach S.A.S (notified May 23/deadline
June 27)
JUNE 28
-- Fonds Stratsgique d'Investissement S.A., which is
controlled by French investment fund Caisse des Depots et
Consignations, to acquire joint control of shipping services
provider CMA CGM together with industrial group Yildirim Holding
A.S. and holding company Merit Corporation (notified May
24/deadline June 28)
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital
to acquire joint control of U.S. business software maker BMC
Software Inc (notified May 24/deadline June
28/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and financial
services company Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire joint control
of processed food producer CTI Foods (notified May 24/deadline
June 28/simplified)
-- Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kayaba Industry Ltd
to set up a joint venture in Japan to make motorcycle
suspension systems (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)
JULY 2
-- U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods
, Cargill and CHS to combine their
North American flour milling businesses to be called Ardent
Mills (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)
-- French private equity firm PAI Partners to buy R&R Ice
Cream from rival Oaktree Capital (notified May 28/deadline July
2/simplified)
JULY 4
-- Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor to acquire
Bulgarian mobile operator Cosmo Bulgaria Mobile EAD and
telephony products retailer Germanos Telecom Bulgaria EAD from
Greek telecoms company OTE (notified May 30/deadline
July 4)
JULY 5
-- U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co to buy U.S.
manufacturer of electronic bill acceptors and transaction
mechanisms MEI Conlux from private equity firms Bain Capital and
Advantage Partners (notified May 31/deadline July 5)
-- Shell to buy some liquified natural gas assets
from Spanish oil company Repsol (notified May
31/deadline July 5/simplified)
JULY 8
-- U.S. medical product maker Baxter International Inc
to buy Swedish kidney dialysis product company Gambro
(notified June 3/deadline July 8)
SEPT 3
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SEPT 6
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.