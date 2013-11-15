BRUSSELS Nov 15 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co, Iskandar
Investment Berhad (IIB) which is majority owned by Malaysian
state investor Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and
investment company UWI Capital One to acquire joint control of
Medini Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which is now jointly
controlled by IIB and UWI (approved Nov. 12)
-- U.S. asset management fund Ares Management LLC and
Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board to acquire joint
control of U.S. building products company CPG International LLC,
which is now solely controlled by Ares (approved Nov. 11)
-- Parkwind, which is an investment vehicle of Belgian
supermarket chain Colruyt Group, and special purpose
vehicle Summit Renewable Energy, which is owned by Japan's
Sumitomo Corp, to acquire joint control of wind farm
operator Belwind 1, which is now solely owned by Summit
Renewable Energy (approved Nov. 11)
NEW LISTINGS
- Plan by Dutch storage firm Vopak and and Swedish grid
operator Swedegas to acquire joint control over GO4LNG, which
will build, own and operate a liquefied natural gas distribution
terminal in Gothenburg, Sweden (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec.
13/simplified)
-- Plan by German aluminium firm Trimet and France's EDF
to take control of two aluminium plants in France from
Rio Tinto Alcan Group (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec.
13)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 18
-- French luxury goods company LVMH to buy an 80
percent stake in Italian luxury cashmere clothing brand Loro
Piana (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
NOV 21
-- Czech energy company EPH to acquire Slovakian power
distributor Stredoslovenska Energetika (SSE) from French
state-controlled utility EDF (notified Oct. 15/deadline
Nov. 21)
NOV 25
-- Private equity investor 3i Group to acquire sole control
of ferry operator Scandferries Holdings which is now jointly
controlled by 3i and ACP Affiliates (notified Oct. 18/deadline
Nov. 25/simplified)
NOV 26
-- U.S. maker of scientific and laboratory equipment Thermo
Fisher Scientific to buy genetic testing equipment maker
Life Technologies (notified Oct. 7/deadline extended to
Nov. 26 from Nov. 12 after the companies submitted concessions)
-- U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to acquire sole control of
British motor insurer Hastings Insurance Group (notified Oct.
21/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)
NOV 27
-- Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd to buy
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Lucozade and
Ribena brands (notified Oct. 22/deadline Nov. 27)
NOV 29
-- French industrial group Schneider Electric to
buy British engineer Invensys (notified Oct 24/deadline
Nov. 29)
DEC 2
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire
Italian motor cars trader RhiagInter Auto Parts Italia S.p.A
(notified Oct. 25/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)
-- Private equity group Blackstone and investment
bank Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of British
insurer Rothesay Life which is now solely owned by Goldman Sachs
(notified Oct. 25/deadline Dec. 2)
DEC 3
-- British private equity firm EQT VI to buy Finnish
healthcare services company Terveystalo Healthcare
(notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 3)
-- Private equity investors Altor Funds and TryghedsGruppen
to merge their Nordic fitness companies Elixia Holding III AS
and Health & Fitness Nordic AB (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec.
3)
DEC 4
-- Microsoft to acquire Nokia's phone
business (notified Oct. 29/deadline Dec. 4)
-- Airport ground and cargo services handler Swissport,
which is owned by private equity company PAI Partners, to
acquire Servisair from French company Derichebourg SA
(notified Oct. 29/deadline Dec. 4)
DEC 5
-- Russian gas company Gazprom and German energy
company Wintershall Holding GmbH to swap certain gas
production assets (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 5)
-- Japanese parcel services provider Nippon Express Co Ltd
to buy 67 percent of Panasonic Logistics which is owned
by Japanese electronics group Panasonic Corp (notified
oct. 30/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)
DEC 6
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. X/deadline
Dec. 6)
-- French energy company GDF Suez to buy British
industrial company Balfour Beatty plc's British
facilities management unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec.
6/simplified)
DEC 9
-- Fondo Strategico Italiano to acquire sole control of
Ansaldo Energia from Finmeccanica S.p.A. and First
Reserve Power Limited, a subsidiary of First Reserve Fund XII
L.P. (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
-- Fishing product supplier Bolton Group BV to acquire joint
control of two companies and integrate them with fish trader Tri
Marine (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)
-- Private equity firm the Triton group to acquire pneumatic
produt maker Bosch Rexroth Pneumatics Holding
(notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
DEC 10
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc and
Russian asset management company the Renova Group to set up a
joint venture (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
DEC 11
-- German refrigeration compressor maker Secop GmbH, owned
by German private equity company Aurelius, to acquire Austrian
industrial company ACC Austria GmbH (notified Nov. 6/deadline
Dec. 11)
DEC 12
-- German insurer Allianz and Spain's Banco
Popular Espanol to acquire joint control of joint
venture AP Vida (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
-- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Ltd
to integrate their thermal power generation systems
(notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
MARCH 10
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Germany
(notified Sept. 3/dateline extended to March 10 from Oct. 22
after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the
deal)
MARCH 21
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended for the second time to March 21 from Nov. 5
after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
MARCH 24
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to March 24 from Nov. 6 after
the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
