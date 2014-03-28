BRUSSELS, March 28 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Franco-Dutch property group Unibail-Rodamcoto
and Canadian pension fund CPPIB to acquire joint control of
British shopping mall operator CPPIB CentrO Holdings (UK) Ltd
(notified March 26/deadline May 6)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
APRIL 4
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline April 4)
APRIL 8
-- U.S. media company Discovery Communications to
acquire a controlling interest in European sports broadcaster
Eurosport International from French media group TF1
(notified March 4/deadline April 8)
APRIL 9
-- Israeli conglomerate Ben-Moshe Group and Dolphin Fund to
acquire Israel group IDB Development Corp Ltd (notified March
5/deadline April 9/simplified)
-- Dutch company Varo Energy, which is controlled by the
Carlyle Group, to acquire assets from Austrian oil group OMV
(notified March 5/deadline April 9/simplified)
APRIL 10
-- Japanese chemicals producer Kuraray to buy U.S.
peer DuPont's glass laminating solutions business (notified
March 6/deadline April 10)
-- Sale by Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland of some
structured retail investor products and equity derivatives
businesses to France's BNP Paribas (notified March
6/deadline April 10)
APRIL 11
-- Carlyle Group to buy Illinois Tool Works Inc's
industrial packaging unit for $3.2 billion (notified
March 7/deadline April 11/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- Deutsche Telekom to acquire control of GTS
Central Europe from a consortium of international private equity
firms (notified March 11/deadline April 15)
APRIL 22
-- Australian investment fund AMP Capital Investors Ltd
to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based train
leasing company Alpha Trains (Luxembourg) Holdings Sari
(notified March 13/deadline April 22/simplified)
APRIL 23
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 4/deadline April 23)
APRIL 24
-- British engineering group John Wood and German
peer Siemens to form a joint venture (notified March
17/deadline April 24)
-- Japanese spirits maker Suntory Holdings Ltd to
buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc (notified March
17/deadline April 24)
APRIL 25
-- Sweden's Volvo Construction Eequipment Aktiebolag to buy
truck maker Terex Equipment Ltd (notified March 18/deadline
April 25)
APRIL 29
-- Private equity firm Silver Lake to acquire U.S. talent
agencies William Morris Endeavour Entertainment LLC and IMG
Worldwide Holdings Inc (notified March 20/deadline April
29/simplified)
-- Private equity funds Bain Capital and Anchorage Capital
to jointly acquire bathroom products maker Ideal Standard, which
is now solely controlled by Bain Capital (notified March
20/deadline April 29/simplified)
-- British oil company DCC Energy to acquire Swedish motor
fuels distributors Qstar Forsaljning, Qstar AB and Swedish
payment cards software maker Card Network Solutions Europe AB
(notified March 20/deadline April 29)
APRIL 30
-- British insurer Rothesay Life to buy Metlife Assurance
(notified March 21/deadline April 30)
MAY 2
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe .
(notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the second time to May 2
from March 31)
MAY 5
-- Swiss-based chemicals company Ineos
to buy South African petrochemicals group Sasol
Ltd's German solvent business (notified March
25/deadline May 5)
MAY 14
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct.
31/Commission opened in-depth probe on Dec. 20, new deadline May
14)
MAY 16
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended to May 16 after additional concessions
offered)
MAY 19
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second time to May 19
from April 24 after Hutchison offered concessions)
AUG 20
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended for the second time
to Aug. 20 from July 22)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
