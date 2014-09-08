BRUSSELS, Sept 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- The Ortner Group and Strauss, which is a subsidiary of Austrian construction company PORR, to jointly acquired Austrian property developer UBM (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

-- Areva Energies Renouvelables and Gamesa Energia to set up a joint venture (notified SEpt. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

-- U.S. film and TV company 21st Century Fox and private investment firm Apollo Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9)

-- Dubai's Dnata, part of the Emirates Group, to buy Britain's Stella Travel Services UK Ltd, which is jointly owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Swiss bank UBS AG (notified Sept. 4/Oct. 9/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 10

-- Norwegian energy firm Det Norske Oljeselskap to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Norwegian business (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10)

SEPT 11

-- Chilean shipping company Compania SudAmericana de Vapores (CSAV) and German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG to merge (notified July 23/deadline extended to Sept. 11 from Aug. 28 after the companies offered commitments)

-- British broadcaster BSkyB to acquire Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 11)

Sept 12

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to Sept. 12 from Sept. 5)

-- Italian chocolate maker Ferrero to acquire Turkish hazelnut company Oltan (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12)

SEPT 14

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

SEPT 16

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global and Discovery Communications Inc to acquire UK-based All3Media, producer of hit TV shows such as "Skins" (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16)

SEPT 17

-- A group made up of Aeroports de Paris Management, Bouygues Batiment International, World Bank private sector arm the International Finance Corportation, European equity fund Marguerite Fund and TAV Airports Holdings to acquire airport operator ZAIC (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Sept. 18/Huntsman offered third set of commitments on July 28)

SEPT 19

-- U.S. fruit firm Chiquita Brands and Irish rival Fyffes to merge (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19)

-- French train operator SNCF to form joint venture with Belgian train operator SNCB, to manage the operation of the high-speed train service Thalys (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19)

SEPT 22

--Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22)

-- Austrian wood trader Kaindl to form a joint venture with DB Mobility Logistics, part of Deutsche Bahn, to take over operation of a container terminal at Enns in Austria (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)

-- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. -controlled Metal One to form a joint venture to work in the trading of steel waste and scrap in Japan (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)

SEPT 23

-- European private equity firms Montagu Private Equity and Astorg Partners to acquire in vitro medical diagnostics company Diacine France (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23)

-- U.S. investment firm Centerbridge to acquire control of Europe's biggest parking management firm Apcoa (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)

SEPT 24

-- Chinese agribusiness COFCO Corp to acquire Noble Agri, part of commodity trader Noble Group (notified Aug. 20/deadline Sept. 24/simplified)

-- Hungarian oil and gas group MOL to acquire Italian company Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian units (notified Aug. 20/deadline Sept. 24)

SEPT 29

-- German publisher Postdam and German postal services provider PostCon Deutschland to acquire joint control of post services company Advo (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29/simplified)

-- Restructuring specialist Droege International Group to acquire German bookseller Weltbild (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29/simplified)

-- German consumer goods company Henkel to acquire French household cleaner maker Spotless (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29)

-- Chinese grain trader COFCO Corp to buy a majority stake in Dutch trader Nidera (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29/simplified)

SEPT 30

-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire Norway-based debt collector Lindorff (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- U.S. agricultural commodities company Archer Daniel Midland Co to buy Swiss-based food flavours and specialty ingredients company Wild Flavors (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- Private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Riverstone Holdings LLC to form an oil and natural gas joint venture Trinity River Energy LLC (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

OCT 2

-- French food group Danone and ID Logistics to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)

OCT 3

-- U.S. social network Facebook to buy mobile messaging startup WhatsApp (notified Aug. 29/deadline Oct. 3)

-- U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly to acquire Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business (notified Aug. 29/deadline Oct. 3)

-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline Oct. 3)

-- China's Huayu Automotive Systems and German car parts maker KSPG Ag to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 29/deadline Oct. 3/simplified)

OCT 6

-- U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus to acquire joint control of custody services company Santander Securities, which is part of Spanish bank Banco Santander (notified Sept. 1/deadline Oct. 6/simplified)

OCT 7

-- Swiss insurer Helvetia to acquire Nationale Suisse (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7/simplified)

NOV 3

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Nov. 3 after Liberty Global provided further details of concessions)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)