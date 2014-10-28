BRUSSELS Oct 28 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- PCCR USA, which is part of the Polynt group to acquire
all of French oil company Total's CCP composites
business (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4)
NEW LISTINGS
--France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim
to merge to create the world's largest cement producer (notified
Oct. 27/deadline Dec. 15)
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline Dec. 1)
--Spanish insurance company Mapfre to buy the
Italian and German businesses of Direct Line, Britain's
largest motor insurer (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov.
28/simplified)
--Oil major BP to acquire jet fuel business Statoil
Fuel and Retail Aviation (notified Oct. 27/deadline Dec. 1)
--Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to acquire minority stake
in laundry solutions company CSC ServiceWorks from private
equity firm Pamplona Capital Management (notified Oct.
24/deadline Nov.28/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent
stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline
extended to Nov. 17 from Nov. 3 after commitments submitted Oct.
27)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 5
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5)
NOV 12
-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker
Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct.
8/deadline Nov. 12)
NOV 13
-- French mutual BPCE, which is part of French bank Natixis
, to acquire 49.9 percent of five subsidiaries of La
Compagnie du Soleil and La Compagnie du Vent, which is jointly
owned by French utility GDF Suez and Soper (notified
Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
-- Investment firm Strategic Value Partners to acquire
Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd, the parent company of plastic
packager Linpac Packaging Ltd (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov.
13/simplified)
-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty
chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct.
9/deadline Nov. 13)
-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to buy Portuguese
insurer Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade (notified
Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
NOV 14
-- Mexican chemicals producer Mexichem to buy
German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
14)
-- Dutch mutual fund APG and Hammerson to acquire joint
control of property developer Via from property developers SDMG
and the Meyer Bergman Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
14/simplified)
-- Japanese trucks maker Hino Motors Ltd, which is a unit of
Toyota Motors Corp, Indonesian car distributor Indomobil and
Japanese trading house Sumitomoto Corp to set up a
joint venture in Indonesia (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
14/simplified)
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to
acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline
Nov. 14)
-- Mexican Mexichem to buy German plastic maker
Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)
NOV 17
-- Private equity firm KKR and German insurer
Allianz to acquire indirect joint control of vending
machine operator Selecta (notified Oct. 13/deadline
Nov. 17)
NOV 18
-- Property developer RREEF, a unit of Deutsche Bank
, and German property consultancy ECE to jointly
acquire properties (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 20
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire British
housing developer Lakeside Ltd (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov.
20/simplified)
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
Nov. 20)
NOV 21
-- Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Ltd and
Spanish transport services provider Ferrovial Aeropuertos S.A.U.
which is part of Spanish builder Ferrovial, to acquire
joint control of British airport operator Airport Holdings NDH1
from Heathrow Airports Holdings Ltd (notified Oct.
17/deadline Nov. 21)
-- British insurer Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK
to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 17/deadline
Nov. 21/simplified)
NOV 24
-- South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp to acquire
Versalis Elastomers Co. Ltd, which is a joint venture between
Italian energy group ENI subsidiary Versalis and Lotte
(notified Oct. 20/deadline Nov. 24/simplified)
NOV 26
-- Chinese conglomerate Fosun to purchase French
holiday group Club Mediterranee (notified Oct.
22/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Blackstone to acquire Alliance
Automotive from Weinberg Capital Partners (notified Oct.
22/deadline Nov. 26)
FEB 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
MARCH 11
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb.
16)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)