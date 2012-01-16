BRUSSELS Jan 16 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital, which is a
subsidiary of Dutch holding company SHV Holdings N.V., and
British private equity firm Lion Capital LLP to acquire joint
control of frozen snacks producer Buitenfood and Ad van Geloven
Holding (Belgian part approved by the European Commission on
Jan. 16 and the Dutch part referred to Dutch competition
regulators)
-- Japanese holding company Itochu, Belgian
chemicals company Tessenderlo Chemie and Germany's
Siemens Project Ventures GmbH to acquire joint
control of Belgian energy company T-Power (approved Jan. 16)
NEW LISTINGS:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 2
-- Japan's Sony to acquire sole control of mobile
phone company Sony Ericsson which is jointly owned by Sony and
Ericsson (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb.
2/simplified)
FEB 6
-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of
Polish power group ERSA which is now jointly controlled by EDF
and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) (notified Dec.
22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)
-- Financial services company Advent International Corp to
acquire 49.99 percent of industrial company Maxam (notified Dec.
22/deadline Feb. 6)
-- French agricultural cooperative Terrena and France's
Lyonnaise de Eaux, which is a subsidiary of Suez Environnement
to set up a water management joint venture (notified
Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)
FEB 9
-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to
merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Feb. 9 from Jan.
23, the second extension, after the operators submitted
additional concessions)
FEB 10
-- German food processing company Saria Bio-Industries,
which is owned by Germany's Rethmann Group, to acquire
sole control of Dutch food producer Teeuwissen, Dutch holding
company Quintet, and Spanish holding company Jagero Holding II
(notified Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10)
FEB 15
-- Private equity fund Apollo Global Management to
acquire chemical company Taminco from CVC Capital Partners
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15)
-- General Electric and software company Microsoft
to set up a healthcare software joint venture (notified
Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
FEB 16
-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of
Polish power group Kogeneracja which it now jointly owns with
Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW)
(notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)
MARCH 30
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 30 from March 23;
Commission carrying out in-depth investigation)
APRIL 2
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)
DEADLINE SUSPENDED TILL FURTHER NOTICE
-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire
U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov.
25/Jan. 10 deadline suspended after the EU Commission asked for
more information)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.