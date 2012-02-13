BRUSSELS Feb 13 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire
U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (approved Feb. 13)
-- German food processing company Saria Bio-Industries,
which is owned by Germany's Rethmann Group, to acquire
sole control of Dutch food producer Teeuwissen, Dutch holding
company Quintet, and Spanish holding company Jagero Holding II
(approved Feb. 10)
-- General Electric and software company Microsoft
to set up a healthcare software joint venture (approved
Feb. 10)
-- Private equity fund Apollo Global Management to
acquire chemical company Taminco from CVC Capital Partners
(approved Feb. 10)
NEW LISTINGS
-- British Airways owner IAG to acquire Lufthansa's
British unit bmi (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16)
-- Spanish builder Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas
and Mitsui Renewable Energy, which is a subsidiary of
Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, to acquire joint control
of FCC Energia (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Cinven to acquire legal support
services company George Topco (notified Feb. 9/deadline March
15)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 20
-- French dairy producer Senoble and French agricultural
cooperative Agrial to set up a joint venture (notified Jan.
16/deadline Feb. 20)
FEB 21
-- Private equity firms H.I.G. Europe Capital Partners and
General Atlantic to acquire joint control of the FNZ Group,
which provides investment management software to the financial
services industry (notified Jan. 17/deadline Feb. 21/simplified)
FEB 24
-- Schneider Electric France and Bouygues
Immobilier to set up a joint venture (notified Jan.
20/deadline Feb. 24/simplified)
-- GSO Capital Partners LP to acquire British house
developer the Miller Group (notified Jan. 20/deadline Feb.
24/simplified)
-- Russia's EuroChem to acquire certain fertiliser assets
from fertiliser maker BASF Antwerp (notified Jan.
20/deadline Feb. 24/simplified)
-- Chinese company TPV Technology Ltd to acquire
Dutch electronics group Philips' television business
(notified Jan. 20/deadline Feb. 24)
FEB 27
-- Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede, which is owned by Dutch
lender Rabobank and other partners, and Belgian dredger DEME to
set up a joint venture (notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb.
27/simplified)
FEB 29
-- Russian machine manufacturer OJSC Power Machines and
Japanese electronic products company Toshiba Corp to
set up a joint venture (notified Jan. 25/deadline Feb.
29/simplified)
- PetroFina, which is part of French oil major Total
, to acquire a 35 percent stake in petrochemicals
producer Fina Antwerp Olefins from U.S. oil company ExxonMobil
, giving it full control of the company (notified Jan.
25/deadline Feb. 29/simplified)
MARCH 5
-- Japanese tractor maker Kubota to acquire
Norwegian peer Kverneland (notified Jan. 30/deadline
March 5/simplified)
MARCH 13
-- Miner Anglo American to acquire sole control of
diamond firm De Beers (notified Feb. 7/deadline March
13/simplified)
APRIL 2
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)
APRIL 25
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the second time to
April 25 from March 30)
JUNE 4
-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian
state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline
extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an
in-depth probe)
UNKNOWN DEADLINE
-- Luxembourg-based chemicals distributor Ravago and Dutch
peer Barentz Europe to set up a joint venture (notified Jan.
19/deadline Feb. 23/simplified/notification declared incomplete
Jan. 26)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.