BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Italian foodservices provider Avenance, a subsidiary of French group Elior, to acquire of French peer Gemeaz Cusin (approved March 23)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified Feb. 20/deadline extended to Aug. 9 from March 26 after the Commission opens an-depth investigation)

-- A group led by Japan's Sony which includes Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co., Raine Group and movie mogul David Geffen to acquire record label EMI's music publishing business (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to April 19 from April 2 after the group offered commitments)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 30

-- British Airways owner IAG to acquire Lufthansa's British unit bmi (notified Feb. 10/deadline extended to March 30 from March 16 after IAG offered commitments)

APRIL 2

-- Swiss-based electronic connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd to acquire Deutsch Group SAS from French investment group Wendel (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 2)

-- Danish shipping services company DFDS and Luxembourg-based terminal services operator C.Ro Ports to acquire Swedish terminal services operator Alvsborg (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 2)

APRIL 3

-- Japan's Toshiba Corp to acquire some of Western Digital production equipment (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 3/simplified)

APRIL 4

-- Princes Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp, to acquire food producer and distributor AR Industrie Alimentari SpA (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 4)

APRIL 10

-- German insurer Talanx International and Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance to acquire control of Belgian banking and insurance group KBC's Polish insurance unit Waria (notified March 1/deadline April 10)

APRIL 12

-- South Korean conglomerate Samsung and U.S. company Corning to set up a new OLED glass venture (notified March 5/deadline April 12/simplified)

-- German disposal company Remondis to acquire joint control of Dutch waste management services companies Sortiva and Stam Papier Recycling (notified March 5/deadline April 12/simplified)

APRIL 13

-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified March 6/deadline April 13)

APRIL 18

-- German industrial gases maker Linde to acquire the European homecare business of U.S. peer Air Products and Chemicals (notified Feb. 24/deadline extended to April 18 from March 30 after Linde offered commitments)

-- Consumer goods retailer Groupe Auchan to acquire Hungarian supermarket chain Magyar Hipermarket (notified March 9/deadline April 18)

-- Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and French group Bollore to acquire joint control of Congo Terminal (notified March 9/deadline April 18/simplified)

-- Hungary's state-owned National Asset Management Zrt to acquire vehicle parts maker Raba (notified March 9/deadline April 18/simplified)

APRIL 20

-- Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Advent International to acquire joint control of credit and information management company Transunion Corp (notified March 13/deadline April 20/simplified)

APRIL 23

-- French company Bollore and shipping services company CMA CGM to acquire joint control of Terminal du Grand Quest (notified March 14/deadline April 23/simplified)

APRIL 26

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline extended for the second time to April 26 from April 2 after the companies provided concessions)

APRIL 30

-- CVC Capital Partners to acquire Nordic construction products and machinery distributor Ahlsell from Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners (notified March 21/deadline April 30)

MAY 2

-- Infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to acquire a stake in the Transitgas pipeline from Belgian gas transport company Fluxys (notified March 22/deadline May 2/simplified)

MAY 3

-- Dutch pension fund PGGM to acquire British student housing group University Partnerships Programme from Barclays Capital (notified March 23/deadline May 3/simplified)

MAY 22

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the third time to May 22 from April 25 after Suedzucker offered more commitments)

JUNE 4

-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an in-depth probe)

AUG 8

-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc (notified Feb. 17/deadline extended to Aug. 8 from March 23 after Universal offered commitments)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.