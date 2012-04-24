BRUSSELS, April 24 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- A group led by Japan's Sony which includes
Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co., Raine
Group and movie mogul David Geffen to acquire record label EMI's
music publishing business (approved April 19)
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(approved April 18)
-- Hungary's state-owned National Asset Management Zrt to
acquire vehicle parts maker Raba (approved April 18)
-- Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Advent
International to acquire joint control of credit and information
management company Transunion Corp (approved April 17)
-- French company Bollore and shipping services
company CMA CGM to acquire joint control of Terminal du Grand
Quest (approved April 16)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem to
acquire Dutch peer Wavin (notified April 23/deadline
June 4)
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline May 21)
-- Royal Bank of Canada to acquire British fund
services company RBC Dexia Investor Services Ltd (notified April
4/deadline May 16/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
APRIL 30
-- CVC Capital Partners to acquire Nordic
construction products and machinery distributor Ahlsell from
Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners (notified March
21/deadline April 30)
MAY 2
-- Infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)
to acquire a stake in the Transitgas pipeline from Belgian gas
transport company Fluxys (notified March 22/deadline
May 2/simplified)
MAY 3
-- Dutch pension fund PGGM to acquire British student
housing group University Partnerships Programme from Barclays
Capital (notified March 23/deadline May 3/simplified)
MAY 4
-- Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger to acquire the
remaining 50 percent share in plastic pipe maker Pipelife
International from Belgian chemicals group Solvay
(notified March 26/deadline May 4/simplified)
-- Scholz Austria to acquire joint control of waste
management company Asaler Familienholding GmbH (notified March
26/deadline May 4/simplified)
-- Reitan Servicehandel to acquire Finnish kiosk operator
R-Kioski, media distributors UAB Impress Teva and OU Lehepunkt
(notified March 26/deadline May 4/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Towerbrook, York Global Finance and
Apollo VII to acquire joint control of roofing products maker
Monier (notified March 26/deadline May 4/simplified)
MAY 7
-- Dutch retailer Ahold to acquire Dutch non-food
online retailer Bol.com from Cyrte Investments and NPM
Capital(notified March 27/deadline May 7)
MAY 8
-- U.S. cereal company Kellogg Co to acquire Pringles
potato chips from U.S. household products maker Procter & Gamble
Co (notified March 28/deadline May 8/simplified)
-- British packaging company DS Smith to acquire
the recyclyed packaging operations of Svenska Cellulosa
Aktiebolaget (SCA) (notified March 28/deadline May 8)
MAY 10
-- Dong Energy and Boston Holdings to set up a wind park
joint venture (notified March 29/deadline May 10)
-- French power utility EDF to acquire control of
Italian utility Edison (notified March 29/deadline May
10)
MAY 11
-- Swiss engineering group ABB to acquire U.S.
electrical components maker Thomas Betts (notified March
30/deadline May 11/simplified)
-- French dairy product group Lactalis to acquire Swedish
dairy cooperative Skanemejerier (notified March 30/deadline May
11)
May 14
-- Miner Rio Tinto to acquire sole control
of miner Richards Bay Minerals (notified April 2/deadline May
14/simplified)
-- Irish investment fund ESB NM and oil group BP to
acquire joint control of British start-up Heliex Power Ltd
(notified April 2/deadline May 14/simplified)
-- Swedish group Freudenberg & Co and Swedish car parts
company Trelleborg to set up a car parts joint
venture (notified April 2/deadline May 14)
MAY 22
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the third time to May
22 from April 25 after Suedzucker offered more commitments)
MAY 25
-- Eastman Chemical Co. to acquire chemicals firm
Solutia Inc. (notified April 16/deadline May 25)
MAY 29
-- Belgian-based AGC Glass Europe to acquire majority stake
in Germany's Interpane International Glas (notified April
17/deadline May 29)
JUNE 4
-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian
state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline
extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an
in-depth probe)
AUG 9
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline extended to Aug. 9 from March 26 after the
Commission opens an-depth investigation)
AUG 27
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended to Aug. 27 from April 13 after the
Commnission opens an in-depth investigation)
SEPT 6
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept.
6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.