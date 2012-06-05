BRUSSELS, June 5 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Swiss commodities trader Glencore to acquire
Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc (notified June
4/deadline July 9/simplified)
-- Animal feed producer Forfarmers to acquire holding
company Agricola which owns a group of British animal feed
suppliers operating under the trade name BOCM Pauls (notified
May 31/deadline July 5)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 7
- Dow Europe Holding, a unit of U.S. company, Dow Chemical
Company, to acquire joint control of carbon products
company Aksa Karbon which is now solely controlled by Turkish
conglomerate Aksa Akrilik (notified April 26/deadline
June 7/simplified)
-- Spanish oil product company Disa Corporacion Petrolifera
to acquire joint control of Shell Aviation Espana S.L. from
Shell Espana S.A, which is part of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
(notified April 26/deadline June 7)
JUNE 11
-- Luxembourg-based paper producer Lecta to acquire the
Italian business Polyedra from Australian paper manufacturer
Paperlinx (notified April 30/deadline June
11/simplified)
JUNE 12
-- U.S. brewer Molson Coors to acquire east European
peer Starbev from CVC Capital Partners (notified May
2/deadline June 12)
-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay and French
peer Air Liquide to form a fluorine gas business joint
venture )notified May 2/deadline June 12/simplified)
JUNE 13
-- French builder Bouygues Batiment International SA, which
is part of French conglomerate Bouygues, to acquire
Amelia, which is the parent company of British builders Thomas
Vale Construction Plc and Fitzgerald Contractors Ltd (notified
May 3/deadliine June 13/simplified)
JUNE 14
-- Elior SCA to acquire control of restaurant concession
holders Areas and Areas Iberoamericana (notified May 4/deadline
June 14/simplified)
JUNE 15
-- British credit information group Experian and
Italian peer Cerved to set up a joint venture (notified May
7/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline June 15)
JUNE 19
-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint
control of road toll operator Grupo Costanera which is now
solely owned by motorway toll operator Atlantia (notified May
10/deadline June 19/simplified)
-- POSCO Chemtech, which is a subsidiary of
South Korean steelmaker POSCO ; Japan's Mitsubishi
Chemical Holdings Corp and Japanese trading house
Mitsubishi Corp to set up a joint venture (notified May
10/deadline June 19/simplified)
JUNE 20
-- France's La Poste and Switzerland's Swiss Post
to set up a joint venture for cross border mail activities
(notified May 11/deadline June 20)
JUNE 21
-- Spanish oil product company Disa Corporacion Petrolifera
to acquire joint control of Shell Aviation Espana, a unit of
Shell (notified April 26/deadline extended to June 21
after Spanish competition regulators asked for the case to be
referred to them)
JUNE 22
-- Dutch insurer Aegon to acquire a joint stake in
Spanish life insurer Liberbank Vida from Spanish lender
Liberbank (notified May 15/deadline June
22/simplified)
-- Germany's Bertelsmann to acquire a stake in
German software company Bidmanagement (notified May 15/deadline
June 22/simplified)
-- Swedish paper company SCA to acquire the
European tissue operations of Georgia-Pacific Europe
(notified May 15/deadline June 22)
JUNE 26
-- Russia's EuroChem to acquire German potash miner K+S's
nitrogen fertiliser distribution business (notified
May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- German engine maker Tognum and Russian engine
producer TMH to form a joint venture (notified May 21/deadline
June 26/simplified)
-- German car parts maker Robert Bosch to acquire
the automotive service business of U.S. manufacturer SPX Service
Solutions Business (notified May 21/deadline June 26)
-- U.S. technology distributor Arrow Electronics to
acquire computing product distributor Altimate Group which is a
unit of Irish business services group DCC Plc (notified
May 21/deadline June 26)
-- Swiss-based trader Vitol and private equity investor
AtlasInvest to acquire certain Swiss assets from Petroplus
(notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Malta-based oil and aluminium company Klesch Group to
acquire a subsidiary of French chemicals company Arkema
(notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplfied)
-- Samsung Electronics to acquire sole control
of Samsung Mobile Display Co which is now jointly controlled by
Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDI Co Ltd (notified
May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Hon Hai to acquire a 46.5 percent stake in
Sharp Display Products which is owned by Sharp
(notified May 21/deadline June 26)
JUNE 29
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire business
consultancy Alix Partners (notified May 24/deadline
June 29/simplified)
-- German animal product manufacturer Saria bio-Industries
AG, which is controlled by German privately-owned water
management and logistics company Rethmann, to set up a joint
venture together with Danish meat processing company Danish
Crown (notified May 24/deadline June 29)
-- Toshiba Tech Corp, a unit of Japan's Toshiba
Corp, to buy IBM's point-of-sale terminal
business (notified May 24/deadline June 29)
JULY 2
-- Venture capital firm BPCE to acquire joint control of
staffing agency Accent Jobs For People (notified May 25/deadline
July 2/simplified)
-- Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson to
acquire technology services company Technicolor Broadcasting
Services (notified May 25/deadline July 2/simplified)
JULY 3
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire
telecoms provider Cable & Wireless Worldwide (notified
May 29/deadline July 3)
-- Geneva-based commodities trader Vitol to buy a stake in
the Cockett Group which is involved in bunkering activities and
is a subsidiary of South African shipping firm Grindrod
(notified May 29/deadline July 3/simplified)
JULY 4
-- Japanese cash handling machine maker Glory Ltd
to acquire Britain's Talaris Topco Ltd (notified May 30/deadline
July 4)
JULY 5
-- Germany car maker Volkswagen's Audi division
to buy Italian motorcycle maker Ducati (notified May 31/deadline
July 5/simplified)
-- Finnish engineering company Metso to acquire
Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila's
holding in their MW Power joint venture. Metso currently owns 60
percent and Wartsila 40 percent of MW Power (notified May
31/deadline July 5/simplified)
AUG 31
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 31 from
Aug. 9 at the companies' request)
SEPT 6
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept.
6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)
SEPT 19
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from
Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)
SEPT 26
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended to Sept. 26 from May 21
after the Commission opens an in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.