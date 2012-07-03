BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire
telecoms provider Cable & Wireless Worldwide (approved
July 3)
-- Japanese cash handling machine maker Glory Ltd
to acquire Britain's Talaris Topco Ltd (approved July 3)
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire Finnish
discount retailer Tokmanni (approved July 3)
-- Swiss commodities trader Glencore to acquire
Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc (approved July 3)
-- Finnish engineering company Metso to acquire
Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila's
holding in their MW Power joint venture. Metso currently owns 60
percent and Wartsila 40 percent of MW Power (approved July 3)
-- Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners to acquire
HSE24, which operates teleshopping broadcasters in Germany
(approved July 3)
-- Geneva-based commodities trader Vitol to buy a stake in
the Cockett Group which is involved in bunkering activities and
is a subsidiary of South African shipping firm Grindrod
(approved June 25)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 4
-- France's La Poste and Switzerland's Swiss Post
to set up a joint venture for cross border mail activities
(notified May 11/deadline extended to July 4 from June 20 after
the companies offered commitments)
-- Spanish bank Santander, Hyundai Motor Company
, Hyundai Capital Services and Kia Motors
UK Ltd to set up a joint venture (notified May
30/deadline July 4/simplified)
JULY 5
-- Animal feed producer Forfarmers to acquire holding
company Agricola which owns a group of British animal feed
suppliers operating under the trade name BOCM Pauls (notified
May 31/deadline July 5)
JULY 6
-- Swedish paper company SCA to acquire the
European tissue operations of Georgia-Pacific Europe
(notified May 15/deadline extended to July 6 from June 22 after
the companies submitted commitments)
JULY 10
-- French insurer Axa and French bank BNP Paribas
to jointly acquire a shopping mall in France (notified
June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)
JULY 12
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire holding
company Scandinavian Installations Refi which owns energy
company Bravida with operations in Sweden, Denmark and Norway
(notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)
-- Proposed acquisition of joint control of electronics
components maker NEC TOKIN Corp. by KEMET Electronics Corp.
and NEC Corp. (notified June 7/deadline July
12)
JULY 13
-- OK ekonomisk förening (OKEF) and Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation to acquire joint control of Kuwait Petroleum
(Danmark) (notified June 8/deadline July 13/simplified)
JULY 16
-- Private equity firm Lion Capital to acquire French
eyewear retailer Alain Afflelou (notified June 11/deadline July
16/simplified)
-- U.S. specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries
to acquire British manufacturer Umeco (notified June
11/deadline July 16)
-- European aerospace group EADS and Israeli
Aerospace Industries to set up a joint venture (notified June
11/deadline July 16)
-- Private equity firm Permira Europe III to acquire Spain's
Telepizza (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)
JULY 18
-- German grid operator TenneT Offshore GnbH and Japanese
conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp to acquire joint control
of energy company Tennet Offshore 2 (notified June 13/deadline
July 18/simplified)
JULY 19
-- Swedish company Nuvia, which is a subsidiary of French
property company Vinci, and Sweden's Coor Services
Management Nuclear AB, which is a unit of private equity firm
Cinven, to set up a joint venture (notified June
14/deadline July 19/simplified)
-- French cooperative Tereos and Singapore-based Wilmar
to set up a starch technology joint venture (notified
June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)
JULY 20
-- Private equity firm Silver Lake Group to
acquire Luxembourg-based sales tax refund services company
Global Blue (notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- Private equity firms L Capital and Paladin Capital
Partners to acquire joint control of Italian restaurant
developer and operator Cigierre Compagnia Generale Ristorazione
(notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline July 20)
-- British chip maker ARM Holdings, Amsterdam-based
smart card maker Gemalto and German technology firm
Giesecke & Devrient to set up a joint venture on mobile security
(notified June 15/deadline July 20)
-- U.S. water treatment products company Pentair to
acquire U.s. conglomerate Tyco International's flow
control business (notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
JULY 23
-- French car parts maker Faurecia to acquire
French car parts manufacturer Plastal SAS (notified June
18/deadline July 23)
-- U.S. network equipment maker Cisco to acquire TV
software developer NDS which is 51 percent owned by private
equity fund Permira and the rest by News Corp
(notified June 18/deadline July 23)
-- Polish copper miner KGHM and Polish utility
Tauron to set up a joint venture to build a gas steam
power unit (notified June 18/deadline July 23)
JULY 24
-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to acquire logistics
company Caterpillar Logistics Services (notified June
19/decision July 24/simplified)
JULY 25
-- French conglomerate Lagardere and Bouygues
to set up a joint venture (notified June 20/deadline
July 25/simplified)
-- Canadian IT services company CGI Group Inc to
acquire Dutch rival Logica Plc (notified June
20/deadline July 25/simplified)
JULY 26
-- Spanish lender Banco Santander to purchase
Poland's Kredyt Bank from Belgian bank KBC (notified
June 21/deadline July 26/simplified)
JULY 27
-- French insurer CNP Assurances and French bank
BNP Paribas to acquire office property in France
(notified June 22/deadline July 27)
-- U.S. car parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc to
buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles unit (MVL) which is owned by
private equity firm Bain Capital (notified June 22/deadline July
27)
-- Private equity firm Bain to acquire a stake in Japanese
TV shopping station Jupiter Shop Channel which is owned by
Japanese group Sumitomo (notified June 22/deadline July
27/simplified)
JULY 30
- German insurer Allianz to buy the property and
casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a
unit of French peer Groupama (notified June
25/deadline July 30)
-- Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert
and Malaysia's Southern Steel Berhad, which
is owned by Hong Leong Corp, to set up a steel manufacturing
joint venture (notified June 25/deadline July 30/simplified)
JULY 31
-- Russian crude producer Lukoil to increase its
stake in Italy-based Isab refinery (notified June 26/deadline
July 31/simplified)
AUG 31
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 31 from
Aug. 9/companies offered commitments June 11)
SEPT 6
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept.
6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)
SEPT 19
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from
Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)
OCT 24
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct.
24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)
NOV 6
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
to Nov. 6 from June 29 after the EU Commission opens an in-depth
probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.