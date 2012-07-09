BRUSSELS, July 9 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Hotel real estate investment firm HHR Euro CV and hotel
group Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc to acquire
joint control of German hotel Le Meridien Nuremberg (notified
July 5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and investor
William C Young to acquire joint control of plastic products
manufacturer Plastipak Holding (notified July
5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
-- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and
Japanese electronics company Mitsubishi Electric Corp
to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Elevator Singapore Co.
Ltd (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 12
-- Proposed acquisition of joint control of electronics
components maker NEC TOKIN Corp. by KEMET Electronics Corp.
and NEC Corp. (notified June 7/deadline July
12)
JULY 13
-- OK ekonomisk förening (OKEF) and Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation to acquire joint control of Kuwait Petroleum
(Danmark) (notified June 8/deadline July 13/simplified)
JULY 16
-- Private equity firm Lion Capital to acquire French
eyewear retailer Alain Afflelou (notified June 11/deadline July
16/simplified)
-- U.S. specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries
to acquire British manufacturer Umeco (notified June
11/deadline July 16)
-- European aerospace group EADS and Israeli
Aerospace Industries to set up a joint venture (notified June
11/deadline July 16)
-- Private equity firm Permira Europe III to acquire Spain's
Telepizza (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)
JULY 18
-- German grid operator TenneT Offshore GnbH and Japanese
conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp to acquire joint control
of energy company Tennet Offshore 2 (notified June 13/deadline
July 18/simplified)
JULY 19
-- Swedish company Nuvia, which is a subsidiary of French
property company Vinci, and Sweden's Coor Services
Management Nuclear AB, which is a unit of private equity firm
Cinven, to set up a joint venture (notified June
14/deadline July 19/simplified)
-- French cooperative Tereos and Singapore-based Wilmar
to set up a starch technology joint venture (notified
June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)
JULY 20
-- Private equity firm Silver Lake Group to
acquire Luxembourg-based sales tax refund services company
Global Blue (notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- Private equity firms L Capital and Paladin Capital
Partners to acquire joint control of Italian restaurant
developer and operator Cigierre Compagnia Generale Ristorazione
(notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline July 20)
-- British chip maker ARM Holdings, Amsterdam-based
smart card maker Gemalto and German technology firm
Giesecke & Devrient to set up a joint venture on mobile security
(notified June 15/deadline July 20)
-- U.S. water treatment products company Pentair to
acquire U.s. conglomerate Tyco International's flow
control business (notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
JULY 23
-- French car parts maker Faurecia to acquire
French car parts manufacturer Plastal SAS (notified June
18/deadline July 23)
-- U.S. network equipment maker Cisco to acquire TV
software developer NDS which is 51 percent owned by private
equity fund Permira and the rest by News Corp
(notified June 18/deadline July 23)
-- Polish copper miner KGHM and Polish utility
Tauron to set up a joint venture to build a gas steam
power unit (notified June 18/deadline July 23)
JULY 24
-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to acquire logistics
company Caterpillar Logistics Services (notified June
19/decision July 24/simplified)
JULY 25
-- French conglomerate Lagardere and Bouygues
to set up a joint venture (notified June 20/deadline
July 25/simplified)
-- Canadian IT services company CGI Group Inc to
acquire Dutch rival Logica Plc (notified June
20/deadline July 25/simplified)
JULY 26
-- Spanish lender Banco Santander to purchase
Poland's Kredyt Bank from Belgian bank KBC (notified
June 21/deadline July 26/simplified)
JULY 27
-- French insurer CNP Assurances and French bank
BNP Paribas to acquire office property in France
(notified June 22/deadline July 27)
-- U.S. car parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc to
buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles unit (MVL) which is owned by
private equity firm Bain Capital (notified June 22/deadline July
27)
-- Private equity firm Bain to acquire a stake in Japanese
TV shopping station Jupiter Shop Channel which is owned by
Japanese group Sumitomo (notified June 22/deadline July
27/simplified)
JULY 30
- German insurer Allianz to buy the property and
casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a
unit of French peer Groupama (notified June
25/deadline July 30)
-- Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert
and Malaysia's Southern Steel Berhad, which
is owned by Hong Leong Corp, to set up a steel manufacturing
joint venture (notified June 25/deadline July 30/simplified)
JULY 31
-- Russian crude producer Lukoil to increase its
stake in Italy-based Isab refinery (notified June 26/deadline
July 31/simplified)
AUG 6
-- Swiss-based trading house Gunvor to acquire refiner
Petroplus's oil plant in Germany (notified July 2/deadline Aug.
6/simplified)
AUG 31
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 31 from
Aug. 9/companies offered commitments June 11)
SEPT 6
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept.
6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)
SEPT 19
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from
Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)
OCT 24
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct.
24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)
NOV 6
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
to Nov. 6 from June 29 after the EU Commission opens an in-depth
probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.