BRUSSELS, July 23 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended to Nov. 28 from July 20 after the
European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
-- British chip maker ARM Holdings, Amsterdam-based
smart card maker Gemalto and German technology firm
Giesecke & Devrient to set up a joint venture on mobile security
(notified June 15/deadline July 20/notification withdraw on July
3)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 23
-- French car parts maker Faurecia to acquire
French car parts manufacturer Plastal SAS (notified June
18/deadline July 23)
-- U.S. network equipment maker Cisco to acquire TV
software developer NDS which is 51 percent owned by private
equity fund Permira and the rest by News Corp
(notified June 18/deadline July 23)
-- Polish copper miner KGHM and Polish utility
Tauron to set up a joint venture to build a gas steam
power unit (notified June 18/deadline July 23)
JULY 25
-- French conglomerate Lagardere and Bouygues
to set up a joint venture (notified June 20/deadline
July 25/simplified)
JULY 27
-- French insurer CNP Assurances and French bank
BNP Paribas to acquire office property in France
(notified June 22/deadline July 27)
-- U.S. car parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc to
buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles unit (MVL) which is owned by
private equity firm Bain Capital (notified June 22/deadline July
27)
-- Private equity firm Bain to acquire a stake in Japanese
TV shopping station Jupiter Shop Channel which is owned by
Japanese group Sumitomo (notified June 22/deadline July
27/simplified)
JULY 30
-- German insurer Allianz to buy the property and
casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a
unit of French peer Groupama (notified June
25/deadline July 30)
-- Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert
and Malaysia's Southern Steel Berhad, which
is owned by Hong Leong Corp, to set up a steel manufacturing
joint venture (notified June 25/deadline July 30/simplified)
JULY 31
-- Russian crude producer Lukoil to increase its
stake in Italy-based Isab refinery (notified June 26/deadline
July 31/simplified)
AUG 6
-- Swiss-based trading house Gunvor to acquire refiner
Petroplus's oil plant in Germany (notified July 2/deadline Aug.
6/simplified)
AUG 8
-- Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International
to buy a majority stake in Polbank from Greek lender EFG
Eurobank (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)
AUG 9
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and investor
William C Young to acquire joint control of plastic products
manufacturer Plastipak Holding (notified July
5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
-- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and
Japanese electronics company Mitsubishi Electric Corp
to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Elevator Singapore Co.
Ltd (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
AUG 10
-- British buyout group Melrose Plc to acquire
Germany utility meter maker Elster Group SE (notified
July 6/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
AUG 13
-- Dutch public sector consulting firm BMC Investments BV
and some units to carry out a debt-for-equity swap, the terms of
which amount to granting joint control to ABN AMRO's AAEC unit
and ING's unit Entero (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 13)
-- Investment fund EQT VI intends to acquire sole control
over medical and dental instruments firm BSN medical Acquisition
Holding GmbH and BSN medical Netherlands Holding BV and their
subsidiaries (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 13)
-- Swedish private equity investor EQT to buy German bandage
and plaster cast maker BSN Medical (notified July 9/deadline
Aug. 13)
AUG 20
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric
Corp. intend to acquire joint control over Colombian
elevator and escalator firm Melco de Colombia Ltda, which
already has the rights to Mitsubishi technology in the region.
(notified July 13/deadline Aug. 20)
AUG 22
-- Germany's TSR Recycling to buy the remaining 50 percent
of HKS Scrap Metals it does not own (notified July 17/deadline
Aug. 22/simplified)
AUG 23
-- Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Rabobank's Rabo
Investments B.V., Friesland Bank N.V. and Lansbanki Islands HF
to acquire joint control of shrimp distributor Heiploeg Holding
B.V. (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 23)
AUG 31
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 31 from
Aug. 9/companies offered commitments June 11)
SEPT 6
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept.
6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)
SEPT 19
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from
Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)
OCT 24
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct.
24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)
NOV 6
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
to Nov. 6 from June 29 after the EU Commission opens an in-depth
probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.