BRUSSELS Aug 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and investor William C Young to acquire joint control of plastic products manufacturer Plastipak Holding (approved Aug. 2)

NEW LISTINGS

-- CDS Infrastructure which is a subsidiary of France's Caisse des Depots et Consignations, and investment companies Foresight Solar VCT, Adenium Solar Energy Company and Venice European Investment Capital S.p.A to acquire joint control of Italian photovoltaic maker For VEI S.r.l. (notified July 31/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 6

-- Swiss-based trading house Gunvor to acquire refiner Petroplus's oil plant in Germany (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

AUG 9

-- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and Japanese electronics company Mitsubishi Electric Corp to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Elevator Singapore Co. Ltd (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)

AUG 10

-- British buyout group Melrose Plc to acquire Germany utility meter maker Elster Group SE (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

AUG 13

-- Dutch public sector consulting firm BMC Investments BV and some units to carry out a debt-for-equity swap, the terms of which amount to granting joint control to ABN AMRO's AAEC unit and ING's unit Entero (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 13)

-- Investment fund EQT VI intends to acquire sole control over medical and dental instruments firm BSN medical Acquisition Holding GmbH and BSN medical Netherlands Holding BV and their subsidiaries (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 13)

-- Swedish private equity investor EQT to buy German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 13)

AUG 20

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. intend to acquire joint control over Colombian elevator and escalator firm Melco de Colombia Ltda, which already has the rights to Mitsubishi technology in the region. (notified July 13/deadline Aug. 20)

AUG 22

-- Germany's TSR Recycling to buy the remaining 50 percent of HKS Scrap Metals it does not own (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 22/simplified)

AUG 23

-- Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Rabobank's Rabo Investments B.V., Friesland Bank N.V. and Lansbanki Islands HF to acquire joint control of shrimp distributor Heiploeg Holding B.V. (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 23)

AUG 24

-- Private equity firm Oaktree and Marathon Asset Management to buy health and fitness club operator Fitness First (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)

AUG 27

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and China's Guangzhou Automobile to set up a joint venture to make cars in China (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)

-- Procter & Gamble to acquire the rest of sanitary product producer Arbora, which is a joint venture between the company and Arborinvest (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)

AUG 29

-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

AUG 30

-- Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp to acquire joint control of U.S. commodities distributor Gavilon Holdings (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

-- Steag GmbH to acquire joint control of solar power plant developer Arenales Solar (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

-- South Africa's Mondi Group to acquire German packaging company Nordenia from private equity firm Oaktree Capital (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30)

AUG 31

-- French builder Vinci to buy EVT, an engineering unit of Swiss group Alpiq (notified July 26/deadline Aug. 31)

-- Germany's Marquard & Bahls, which is owned by German oil trader Mabanaft GmbH, and German industrial gass producer Linde to set up a gas supply joint venture (notified July 26/deadline Aug. 31/simplified)

SEPT 3

-- Dutch pension fund managers APG and PGGM to acquire a majority stake in LBC terminals from the Challenger Infrastructure Fund (notified July 27/deadline Sept. 3)

-- British enginnering group GKN to purchase Volvo AB's aerospace division (notified July 27/deadline Sept. 3)

SEPT 4

-- Czech steel producer Trinecke Zelezarny to acquire Czech steelmaker ZDB Dratovna (notified July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)

-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire German kitchenware maker Wuerttembergische Metallwaren Fabrik (notified July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)

SEPT 19

-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)

SEPT 27

-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc (notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the third time to Sept. 27 from Sept. 6 after Universal offers remedies)

OCT 24

-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit (notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct. 24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)

NOV 27

-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended for the second time to Nov. 27 from Nov. 6 after the EU Commission asked for more time to examine a Hutchison concession)

DEC 12

-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the second time to Dec. 12 from Nov. 28 after the companies asked for more time)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.