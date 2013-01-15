BRUSSELS Jan 15 The following are mergers under
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Irish credit institution Elavon Financial Services Ltd,
which is a subsidiary of U.S. bank Bancorp, and Spanish
bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture
(approved Jan. 15)
-- Austria's EVN Netz GmbH, Austrian pipeline operator
Fergnas Netz and gas network Gasnetz Steiermark to acquire a
stake in Austrian Gas Grid Management (approved Jan. 15)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Japanese camera maker Canon to acquire Belgian
document recognition company Iris (notified Jan.
14/deadline Feb. 18)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 18
-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polish
fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy
(notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)
JAN 23
-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control
of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (notified Dec. 7/deadline Jan.
23/simplified)
JAN 28
-- Private investment firm Vitronet Investments, which is
jointly controlled by German utility RWE and
Luxembourg-based Aesop S.a.r.l, to acquire German information
services provider Infinity (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan.
28/simplified)
JAN 29
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, TPG LundyCo L.P.
and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire British
hotel operator Kew Green (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan.
29/simplified)
JAN 30
-- Japanese car parts company Yazaki Europe to acquire sole
control of car electrical distribution systems maker S-Y Systems
Technologies Europe, which jointly controlled by Yazaki and
Continental Automotive GmbH (notified Dec. 14/deadline
Jan. 30/simplified)
FEB 5
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan.
15 after UPS offered commitments)
-- German private equity group Droege International to take
control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5)
FEB 6
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire U.S.
specialty chemicals maker Cytec's coating resin business
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
-- Japanese auto parts maker U-Shin to buy French
car parts equipment maker Valeo's car lock unit
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60
percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer
Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and
Russian steel producer Severstal to acquire joint
control of Russian steel product maker
Severstal-SSC-Vsevolozhsk, which is now soley controlled by
Severstal (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
-- U.S. clothing firm PVH to acquire clothing
company Warnaco (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui to acquire part of
American car dealer Penske Automotive Group's Italian
subsidiary PAG Italy S.r.l. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb.
7/simplified)
-- French public financial group CDC to set up a
joint venture with French computer firm Bull focused on
cloud computing (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation to acquire joint control of MELCO
Elevator Vietnam Co. Ltd. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb.
7/simplified)
FEB 11
-- French financial group PAI Partners to take control over
French industrial supplier Industrial Parts Holding
(IPH)(notified Jan. 7/deadline Feb. 11)
FEB 27
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from
Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)
MAY 15
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended to May 5 from
Dec. 21 after the EU Commission opens an in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.