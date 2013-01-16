BRUSSELS Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (approved Jan. 16)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JAN 18

-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polish fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy (notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)

JAN 28

-- Private investment firm Vitronet Investments, which is jointly controlled by German utility RWE and Luxembourg-based Aesop S.a.r.l, to acquire German information services provider Infinity (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28/simplified)

JAN 29

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, TPG LundyCo L.P. and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire British hotel operator Kew Green (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)

JAN 30

-- Japanese car parts company Yazaki Europe to acquire sole control of car electrical distribution systems maker S-Y Systems Technologies Europe, which jointly controlled by Yazaki and Continental Automotive GmbH (notified Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 30/simplified)

FEB 5

-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan. 15 after UPS offered commitments)

-- German private equity group Droege International to take control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5)

FEB 6

-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire U.S. specialty chemicals maker Cytec's coating resin business (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)

-- Japanese auto parts maker U-Shin to buy French car parts equipment maker Valeo's car lock unit (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)

-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60 percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)

FEB 7

-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and Russian steel producer Severstal to acquire joint control of Russian steel product maker Severstal-SSC-Vsevolozhsk, which is now soley controlled by Severstal (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)

-- U.S. clothing firm PVH to acquire clothing company Warnaco (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)

-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui to acquire part of American car dealer Penske Automotive Group's Italian subsidiary PAG Italy S.r.l. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)

-- French public financial group CDC to set up a joint venture with French computer firm Bull focused on cloud computing (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to acquire joint control of MELCO Elevator Vietnam Co. Ltd. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)

FEB 11

-- French financial group PAI Partners to take control over French industrial supplier Industrial Parts Holding (IPH)(notified Jan. 7/deadline Feb. 11)

FEB 18

-- Japanese camera maker Canon to acquire Belgian document recognition company Iris (notified Jan. 14/deadline Feb. 18)

FEB 27

-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)

MAY 15

-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies to buy Luxembourg-based communications services company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended to May 5 from Dec. 21 after the EU Commission opens an in-depth investigation)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.