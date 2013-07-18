BRUSSELS, July 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- German insurer Allianz SE and others to buy RWE AG's Czech gas pipeline operator business Net4Gas (approved July 18)

-- Carrier Asia, which is a subsididary of United Technologies Corp, and Toshiba Carrier Corporation, which is a joint venture between UTC and Toshiba Corp, to set up an air-conditioning products joint venture in China (approved July 18)

-- Carlyle Group to buy 40 percent of AlpInvest (approved July 18)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 19

-- U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co to buy U.S. manufacturer of electronic bill acceptors and transaction mechanisms MEI Conlux from private equity firms Bain Capital and Advantage Partners (notified May 31/deadline extended to July 19 from July 5 after Crane offered concessions)

JULY 22

-- U.S. medical product maker Baxter International Inc to buy Swedish kidney dialysis product company Gambro (notified June 3/deadline extended to July 22 from July 8 after Baxter offered concessions)

-- Swiss industrial group ABB to buy U.S. solar energy company Power-One Inc (notified June 17/deadline July 22)

JULY 25

-- German insurer Allianz and Canadian investor Borealis to buy Czech gas pipeline operator Net4Gas from Germany's RWE AG (notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)

JULY 26

-- Private equity firm Blackstone Group to buy property developer Multi Corp (notified June 21/deadline July 26/simplified)

-- Canadian pension funds OMERS and AimCo to acquire joint control of European cinema operator Vue Entertainment International Ltd (notified June 21/deadline July 26)

JULY 29

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and financial services company Gavea Investimentos to acquire joint control of Latin American telecoms services company Cell Site Solutions Cessao de Infraestruturas S.A. (notified June 24/deadline July 29/simplified)

JULY 31

-- Dubai state-owned aluminium producer Dubal Aluminium, which is a subsidiary of the Investment Corp of Dubai, and Abu Dhabi state-owned Emirates Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala Development Company, to merge (notified June 26/deadline July 31/simplified)

AUG 1

-- Private equity fund Cinven to buy German ceramic products maker CeramTtec from U.S. chemicals company Rockwood Holdings (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)

AUG 2

-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co to buy Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 2/simplified)

AUG 5

-- Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Norges Bank to acquire a joint control of French property developer SCI Pasquier which is now solely owned by Italian insurer Generali (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)

-- Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to buy eye health products maker Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 5)

AUG 6

-- US Airways Group and American Airlines to merge (notified June 18/deadline extended to Aug. 6 from July 23 after the airlines offered concessions)

AUG 7

-- Buyout firm BC Partners to buy German publisher Springer Science+Business Media from Swedish private equity fund EQT and Government of Singapore Investment Corp (notified July 3/deadline Aug 7/simplified)

AUG 8

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to buy home products retailer Maisons du Monde (notified Sept 4/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC to acquire online used vehicle purchasing services company which owns car seller "We buy any car" (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 8)

AUG 16

-- French paper products company Antalis to acquire U.S. printer and copier company Xerox's western Europe paper distribution business (notified July 11/deadline Aug. 16)

AUG 19

-- Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, Hutchison Whampao Ltd's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. (notified July 12/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)

SEPT 3

-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SEPT 6

-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.