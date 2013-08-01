BRUSSELS Aug 1 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to buy home products
retailer Maisons du Monde (approved Aug. 1)
-- Buyout firm BC Partners to buy German
publisher Springer Science+Business Media from Swedish private
equity fund EQT and Government of Singapore Investment Corp
(approved Aug. 1)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm 3i Group to acquire sole
control of Barclays Infrastructure Funds Management from British
bank Barclays PLC (notified July 31/deadline Sept.
5/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 5
-- Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
to buy eye health products maker Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc
from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 5)
AUG 6
-- US Airways Group and American Airlines
to merge (notified June 18/deadline extended to Aug. 6 from July
23 after the airlines offered concessions)
AUG 8
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC to
acquire online used vehicle purchasing services company which
owns car seller "We buy any car" (notified July 4/deadline Aug.
8)
AUG 16
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica, Spanish
lender Caixabank and Spain's Banco Santander to set up
an advertising services joint venture (notified July 11/deadline
Aug. 16)
-- French paper products company Antalis to acquire U.S.
printer and copier company Xerox's western Europe paper
distribution business (notified July 11/deadline Aug. 16)
AUG 19
-- Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,
Hutchison Whampao Ltd's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd and
Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy Dutch waste processing firm
RAV Water Treatment I B.V. (notified July 12/deadline Aug.
19/simplified)
Aug 21
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group LP to buy
packaging products supplier Chesapeake Holdings S.A.R.L.
(notified July 16/deadline Aug. 21/simplified)
AUG 26
-- French insurer AXA's private equity arm and
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International to buy travel
services company Club Mediterranee (notified
July19/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Danish pipe maker
Logstor (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 26)
AUG 27
-- Private equity group the Carlyle Group to buy German wood
products manufacturer Klenk Holz AG (notified July 22/deadline
Aug. 27/simplified)
AUG 30
-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and
General Atlantic to acquire joint control of Santander Asset
Management from Spanish bank Santander (notified July
25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- French electrical and mechanical engineering company SPIE
to buy German cement company Hochtief's facility and
energy management business Hochtief Service Solutions (notified
July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- Austrian agricultural and energy products supplier
Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG (RWA) to acquire sole control of
German fuel distributor Genol, which is jointly owned by RWA and
OMV Refining & Marketing GmbH (notified July
25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Towerbrook Investors to buy metal
processing company Metallum Holding S.A. (notified July
25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
SEPT 25
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the third
time to Sept. 25 from Sept. 3)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.