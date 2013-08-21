BRUSSELS Aug 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- French insurer AXA's private equity arm and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International to buy travel services company Club Mediterranee (approved Aug. 19)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Nordic insurer IF P&C Holding Ltd to acquire sole control of Danish insurer Topdanmark (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 26

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Danish pipe maker Logstor (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 26)

AUG 27

-- Private equity group the Carlyle Group to buy German wood products manufacturer Klenk Holz AG (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)

AUG 30

-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic to acquire joint control of Santander Asset Management from Spanish bank Santander (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

-- French electrical and mechanical engineering company SPIE to buy German cement company Hochtief's facility and energy management business Hochtief Service Solutions (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

-- Austrian agricultural and energy products supplier Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG (RWA) to acquire sole control of German fuel distributor Genol, which is jointly owned by RWA and OMV Refining & Marketing GmbH (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Towerbrook Investors to buy metal processing company Metallum Holding S.A. (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

SEPT 5

-- Private equity firm 3i Group to acquire sole control of Barclays Infrastructure Funds Management from British bank Barclays PLC (notified July 31/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

SEPT 6

-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc. to buy German peer MSC Investoren GmbH (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6)

-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)

SEPT 9

-- M&G Investment Management Ltd, which is a subsidiary of British insurer Prudential plc, to acquire sole control of medical product maker Alliance Medical (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)

-- Spanish lender Banco Popular and Credit Mutuel to acquire joint control of an ATM business in Spain (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)

SEPT 10

-- Spanish water treatment services company Aqualia and Japanese trading house Mitsui to acquire joint control of Czech water treatment services providers Severomiravkse Vodovody A Kanalizace (SmVaK) and AII Ostrava (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)

SEPT 12

-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to buy advertising agency CBS Outdoor (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)

SEPT 16

-- Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest to increase its stake in Norwegian salmon farmer Morpol ASA (notified Aug. 9/deadline Sept. 16)

SEPT 17

-- U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase & Co to acquire indirect majority stake in British frozen food manufacturer Findus Group Limited (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)

SEPT 19

-- Russia's United Petrochemical Company and Mexican holding company Grupo Petrotemex S.A. to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19/simplified)

SEPT 20

-- French rail company SNCF to buy a stake in rail freight transport company CRT, which is a subsidiary of French holding company Comsa-EMTE CRT (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)

-- Soft drinks manufacturer Refresco Group to acquire rival Pride Foods (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)

-- British mobile telecoms provider Vodafone to buy German cable company Kabel Deutschland (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)

SEPT 23

-- German tank storage provider Oiltanking, which is owned by German privately owned company Marquard & Bahls AG, and investment funds group Macquarie to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)

OCT 16

-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second time to Oct. 16 from Sept. 25 after Aegean offered additional commitments)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)