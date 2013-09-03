BRUSSELS, Sept 3 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- M&G Investment Management Ltd, which is a subsidiary of
British insurer Prudential plc, to acquire sole control
of medical product maker Alliance Medical (approved Sept. 3)
-- Spanish water treatment services company Aqualia and
Japanese trading house Mitsui to acquire joint control
of Czech water treatment services providers Severomiravkse
Vodovody A Kanalizace (SmVaK) and AII Ostrava (approved Sept. 3)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 6
-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc. to
buy German peer MSC Investoren GmbH (notified Aug. 1/deadline
Sept. 6)
SEPT 9
-- Spanish lender Banco Popular and Credit Mutuel
to acquire joint control of an ATM business in Spain (notified
Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)
SEPT 12
-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to buy advertising
agency CBS Outdoor (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept.
12/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest to increase
its stake in Norwegian salmon farmer Morpol ASA (notified Aug.
9/deadline Sept. 16)
SEPT 17
-- U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase & Co to acquire
indirect majority stake in British frozen food manufacturer
Findus Group Limited (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept.
17/simplified)
SEPT 19
-- Russia's United Petrochemical Company and Mexican holding
company Grupo Petrotemex S.A. to form a joint venture
(notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19/simplified)
SEPT 20
-- French rail company SNCF to buy a stake in rail
freight transport company CRT, which is a subsidiary of French
holding company Comsa-EMTE CRT (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept.
20/simplified)
-- Soft drinks manufacturer Refresco Group to acquire rival
Pride Foods (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- British mobile telecoms provider Vodafone to buy
German cable company Kabel Deutschland (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
SEPT 23
-- Private equity firm Bregal to buy boiler maker ISG
(notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
-- Nordic insurer IF P&C Holding Ltd to acquire sole control
of Danish insurer Topdanmark (notified Aug. 19/deadline
Sept. 23)
-- German tank storage provider Oiltanking, which is owned
by German privately owned company Marquard & Bahls AG, and
investment funds group Macquarie to set up a joint venture
(notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
SEPT 26
-- Argentine meat producer JBS SA to buy
Brazilian poultry and pork producer Seara Brasil and leather
products maker Columbus Netherlands B.V. (Zenda) from Marfrig
Alimentos SA (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept.
26/simplified)
SEPT 30
-- Japanese trading house Marubeni to acquire joint
control of Portuguese energy producer National Power
International Holdings B.V. (NPIH) from French energy group GDF
Suez (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Services Deutschland
GmbH to buy German Alcatel-Lucent Network Services from German
telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent Holding GmbH (notified
Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
OCT 2
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm TPG
LundyCo and British real estate investor Max Property Group Plc
to acquire joint control of hospital leasor MPG Hospital
Holdings Ltd (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)
OCT 16
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Oct. 16 from Sept. 25 after Aegean offered additional
commitments)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.