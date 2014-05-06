BRUSSELS May 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- French insurer Axa and Canadian pension fund Public Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire real estate assets in Milan, Italy (approved May 6)

-- Swiss-based chemicals company Ineos to buy South African petrochemicals group Sasol Ltd's German solvent business (approved May 5)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MAY 8

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to May 8 from April 23 after the Dutch competition authority asked to review the case)

MAY 14

-- French water and waste group Veolia Environnement to acquire control of energy services company Dalkia International which is now jointly controlled by Veolia and French utility group EDF (notified April 2/deadline May 14/simplified)

MAY 15

-- Swedish farmers group Lantmannen and Finnish timber and bioenergy company Vapo to combine their Swedish and Latvian wood pellets businesses (notified April 3/deadline May 15)

MAY 16

-- U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp to acquire U.S. car parts maker Johnson Controls' car electronics business (notified April 4/deadline May 16)

-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept. 16/deadline extended to May 16 after additional concessions offered)

MAY 23

-- Swiss agricultural trader Ecom Agroindustrial to acquire Armajaro Holdings' commodity trading arm (notified April 11/deadline May 23)

MAY 27

-- Affiliates of private equity firms KKR and H.I.G. Capital to acquire Estro Groep B.V., a Dutch provider of child day care services (notified April 15/deadline May 27/simplified)

MAY 28

-- Canadian private equity investment firm Onex Corp to sell The Warranty Group, a provider of extended warranty contracts, to an affiliate of TPG Capital Management LP for an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion (notified April 16/deadline May 28/simplified)

-- British-based equity capital group Charterhouse Capital Limited Group to buy a majority stake in Italian cheese firm Nuova Castelli S.p.A. (notified April 16/deadline May 28)

-- U.S. firm Federal-Mogul Corp to buy part of the friction materials business, including the European friction materials business, of Honeywell International Inc (notified April 16/deadline May 28)

JUNE 3

-- Private French agro-industrial group Soufflet to take sole control of French bakery group Neuhauser (notified April 23/deadline June 3/simplified)

JUNE 10

-- Italian insurer Unipol to sell assets to German peer Allianz (notified April 29/deadline June 10)

JUNE 11

-- Danish cooperative food company Danish Crown to acquire remaining 50 percent of Saturn Nordic Holding AB, which owns pork and beef processing firm Sokolow, from Finnish food company HKScan OYJ (notified April 30/deadline June 11/simplified)

JUNE 12

-- Heidelberger Leben Holding AG, which is owned by private equity firm Cinven Capital Management, to acquire insurer Skandia's units in Germany and Austria (notified May 2/deadline June 12/simplified)

-- U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc to sell its water technologies unit to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (notified May 2/deadline June 12)

JUNE 23

-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended for the second time to June 23 from May 28 after Telefonica offered concessions)

JULY 8

-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe . (notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the third time to July 8 from May 2)

SEPT 5

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April 23/new deadline Sept. 5)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)

SUSPENSION OF DEADLINE

-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland, a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended while the Commission waits for details of Hutchison's revised concessions)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)