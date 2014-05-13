BRUSSELS May 13 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- German private equity firm Kallisto Einhundertste
Vermoegensverwaltungs-GmbH, which is controlled by private
equity company Permira Holdings Ltd, to acquire German chemical
company CABB (notified May 12/deadline June 19/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy specialty
dry-mix solutions producer Parexgroup from construction company
Materis (notified May 8/deadline June 18)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 15
-- Swedish farmers group Lantmannen and Finnish timber and
bioenergy company Vapo to combine their Swedish and Latvian wood
pellets businesses (notified April 3/deadline May 15)
MAY 16
-- U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp to acquire U.S.
car parts maker Johnson Controls' car electronics
business (notified April 4/deadline May 16)
MAY 23
-- Swiss agricultural trader Ecom Agroindustrial to acquire
Armajaro Holdings' commodity trading arm (notified April
11/deadline May 23)
MAY 27
-- Affiliates of private equity firms KKR and H.I.G. Capital
to acquire Estro Groep B.V., a Dutch provider of child day care
services (notified April 15/deadline May 27/simplified)
MAY 28
-- Canadian private equity investment firm Onex Corp
to sell The Warranty Group, a provider of extended
warranty contracts, to an affiliate of TPG Capital Management LP
for an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion (notified
April 16/deadline May 28/simplified)
-- British-based equity capital group Charterhouse Capital
Limited Group to buy a majority stake in Italian cheese firm
Nuova Castelli S.p.A. (notified April 16/deadline May 28)
-- U.S. firm Federal-Mogul Corp to buy part of the
friction materials business, including the European friction
materials business, of Honeywell International Inc
(notified April 16/deadline May 28)
JUNE 3
-- Private French agro-industrial group Soufflet to take
sole control of French bakery group Neuhauser (notified April
23/deadline June 3/simplified)
JUNE 10
-- Italian insurer Unipol to sell assets to German
peer Allianz (notified April 29/deadline June 10)
JUNE 11
-- Danish cooperative food company Danish Crown to acquire
remaining 50 percent of Saturn Nordic Holding AB, which owns
pork and beef processing firm Sokolow, from Finnish food company
HKScan OYJ (notified April 30/deadline June 11/simplified)
JUNE 12
-- Heidelberger Leben Holding AG, which is owned by private
equity firm Cinven Capital Management, to acquire insurer
Skandia's units in Germany and Austria (notified May 2/deadline
June 12/simplified)
-- U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc to sell
its water technologies unit to private equity firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice (notified May 2/deadline June 12)
JUNE 13
-- British utility Centrica, iCON Infrastructure
Partners and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to buy the
retail arm and other assets of Irish state-owned power provider
Bord Gais Energy (notified May 5/deadline June 13)
JUNE 16
-- Kuwaiti state oil group Kuwait Petroleum Corp to acquire
Italian petroleum product companies Shell Italia SpA and Shell
Italia Aviazione Srl from energy company Royal Dutch Shell
(notified May 6/deadline June 16)
-- Japanese metals maker Hitachi Metals Ltd to
acquire a 51 percent stake in MMC Superalloy Corp which is now
solely controlled by Mitsubishi Materials Corp
(notified May 6/deadline June 16/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline
extended for the third time to June 26 from June 23)
JULY 8
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe .
(notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the third time to July 8
from May 2)
SEPT 5
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex
submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April
23/new deadline Sept. 5)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from
Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)
SEPT 19
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
for the third time to Sept. 19 from May 8 from April 23 after
the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
SUSPENSION OF DEADLINE
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended while the Commission waits
for details of Hutchison's revised concessions)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
