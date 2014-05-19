BRUSSELS May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Affiliates of private equity firms KKR and H.I.G. Capital to acquire Estro Groep B.V., a Dutch provider of child day care services (approved May 19)

-- U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp to acquire U.S. car parts maker Johnson Controls' car electronics business (approved May 16)

NEW LISTINGS

-- British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and British electrical retailer Dixons Retail to merge (notified May 16/deadline Jun2 25)

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Peruvian engineering company Grana y Montero and Spanish gas network operator Enagas to acquire joint control of Peruvian gas pipeline operator Tecgas Inc which is now solely controlled by CPPIB (notified May 16/deadline June 25/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Blackstone to acquire sole control of Pinafore Holdings B.V., which owns industrial products maker Gates Worldwide Ltd (notified May 14/deadline June 23/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MAY 23

-- Swiss agricultural trader Ecom Agroindustrial to acquire Armajaro Holdings' commodity trading arm (notified April 11/deadline May 23)

MAY 28

-- British-based equity capital group Charterhouse Capital Limited Group to buy a majority stake in Italian cheese firm Nuova Castelli S.p.A. (notified April 16/deadline May 28)

-- U.S. firm Federal-Mogul Corp to buy part of the friction materials business, including the European friction materials business, of Honeywell International Inc (notified April 16/deadline May 28)

JUNE 3

-- Private French agro-industrial group Soufflet to take sole control of French bakery group Neuhauser (notified April 23/deadline June 3/simplified)

JUNE 10

-- Italian insurer Unipol to sell assets to German peer Allianz (notified April 29/deadline June 10)

JUNE 11

-- Danish cooperative food company Danish Crown to acquire remaining 50 percent of Saturn Nordic Holding AB, which owns pork and beef processing firm Sokolow, from Finnish food company HKScan OYJ (notified April 30/deadline June 11/simplified)

JUNE 12

-- Heidelberger Leben Holding AG, which is owned by private equity firm Cinven Capital Management, to acquire insurer Skandia's units in Germany and Austria (notified May 2/deadline June 12/simplified)

-- U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc to sell its water technologies unit to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (notified May 2/deadline June 12)

JUNE 13

-- British utility Centrica, iCON Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to buy the retail arm and other assets of Irish state-owned power provider Bord Gais Energy (notified May 5/deadline June 13)

JUNE 16

-- Kuwaiti state oil group Kuwait Petroleum Corp to acquire Italian petroleum product companies Shell Italia SpA and Shell Italia Aviazione Srl from energy company Royal Dutch Shell (notified May 6/deadline June 16)

-- Japanese metals maker Hitachi Metals Ltd to acquire a 51 percent stake in MMC Superalloy Corp which is now solely controlled by Mitsubishi Materials Corp (notified May 6/deadline June 16/simplified)

JUNE 18

-- Katara Hospitality, owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, to acquire joint control of a portfolio of hotels which are jointly controlled by British hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group ( notified May 8/deadline June 18/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy specialty dry-mix solutions producer Parexgroup from construction company Materis (notified May 8/deadline June 18)

JUNE 19

-- U.S. car dealer Penske Automotive Group Inc and Spanish car dealer Ibericar to acquire joint control of Spanish car dealer Ibericar Keldenich S.L. which is now solely controlled by Ibericar (notified May 15/deadline June 19/simplified)

-- Japanese trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp to acquire German metals recycling company Scholz (notified May 12/deadline June 19/simplified)

-- German private equity firm Kallisto Einhundertste Vermoegensverwaltungs-GmbH, which is controlled by private equity company Permira Holdings Ltd, to acquire German chemical company CABB (notified May 12/deadline June 19/simplified)

JUNE 20

-- German airline Lufthansa and aviation training company CAE to set up a training joint venture (notified May 13/deadline June 20/simplified)

-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland, a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to June 20)

JUNE 26

-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended for the third time to June 26 from June 23)

JULY 8

-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe . (notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the third time to July 8 from May 2)

SEPT 5

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April 23/new deadline Sept. 5)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)

OCT 17

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more time)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)