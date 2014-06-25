BRUSSELS, June 25 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Apple Inc to acquire music streaming and audio
equipment company Beats (notified June 24/deadline July 30
-- British engineering company Amec to buy
Swiss-based peer Foster Wheeler (notified June
24/deadline July 30/simplified)
-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre
maker Pirelli's steelcord business (notified June
24/deadline July 30)
-- Broad Street Principal Investments Holdings which is
owned by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and KFG
Investment, which is a unit of Koch Industries, to
acquire joint control of printing ink prdoucer Flint
(notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- China's Weichai Power to acquire sole control
of German forklift truck maker Kion Group (notified
June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer
Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline extended
to July 15 from July 1 after SSAB submitted concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 25
-- French utility EDF to acquire the domestic
activities of French energy services company Dalkia which is now
jointly controlled by EDF and French water and waste group
Veolia (notified May 16/deadline June 25)
-- British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse
and British electrical retailer Dixons Retail to merge
(notified May 16/deadline Jun2 25)
JUNE 26
-- Chinese electronics company Lenovo Group Ltd to
buy Google's Motorola Mobility handset division
(notified May 19/deadline June 26/simplified)
JULY 2
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire
Spanish cables company Ono (notified May 23/deadliine July 2)
JULY 3
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group to acquire
commodities merchant Traxys (notified May 26/deadline July
3/simplified)
-- Dutch insurer Ageas to acquire 49
percent of Portuguese non-life insurers Medis Companhia
Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A. and Ocidental Companhia
Portuguesa de Seguros which is only solely owned by Banco
Comercial Portugues (notified May 26/deadline July
3/simplified)
JULY 4
-- Dutch fund manager Amvest and Dutch private equity firm
NPM to jointly acquire Dutch nursing home opeator Het Gastenhuis
(notified May 27/deadline July 4/simplified)
-- Investment fund China Huaxin Post and Telecommunication
Economy Development Center to acquire French telecoms equipment
maker Alcatel-Lucent's enterprise business (notified
May 27/deadline July 4/simplified)
JULY 8
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire payment cards supplier Nets Holding
(notified June 2/deadline July 8)
JULY 10
-- Reggeborgh to acquire the rest of energy products
supplier Argos Group Holding B.V. from AEG Invest B.V. (notified
June 4/deadline July 10)
-- Remondis Nederland and Sita Recycling Services to set up
a joint venture (notified June 4/deadline July 10/simplified)
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline
extended to July 10 from July 3)
JULY 11
-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to buy audiovisual
technical services provider Euro Media Group (notified June
5/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire
German plastic packaging maker Mauser (notified June
5/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Sonangol Comercializacao Internacional Ltd (Sonaci),
which is a subsidiary of Angolan state owned energy group
Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola, Empresa Publica,
and energy and commodities trader DTS, which is a joint venture
between Trafigura Beheer B.V. and Cochan Ltd, to set up a joint
venture (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)
JULY 14
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group and Chinese
home appliance maker Qingdao Haier to acquire Haier
Biomedical and Laboratory Products Ltd (notified June 6/deadline
July 14)
JULY 15
-- French agricultural cooperative Lur Berri and private
equity firm Pai Partners to acquire joint control of French food
products distributor Labeyrie Fine Foods (notified June
10/deadline July 15
-- Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners to
acquire British healthcare provider Independent Clinical
Services Group (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
-- U.S. media group Viacom Inc to buy British
broadcaster Channel 5 (notified June 10/deadline July
15/simplified)
-- French car parts maker Faurecia and Italian
peer Magnetti Marelli to set up a joint venture (notified June
10/deadline July 15/simplified)
JULY 16
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy
Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo (notified June
11/deadline July 16/simplified)
-- Russian private equity firm Sistema JSF Corp to buy
Segheza Pulp and Paper Mill (notified June 11/deadline July
16/simplified)
-- Investment holding compan Letterone Holdings SA to
acquire German energy company RWE Dea (notified June
11/deadline July 16/simplified)
JULY 18
-- U.S.-based agricultural trader Cargill and
Brazilian trader Copersucar S.A. to set up a joint venture
(notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)
JULY 22
-- Golden Agri-Resources and chemicals company
CEPSA Quimica, which is a unit of Abu Dhabi state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), to jointly control
a joint venture (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- French IT services company Sopra Group to
acquire French peer Groupe Steria (notified June
16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- French bank BNP Paribas Fortis to buy Poland's
Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej (notified June 16/deadline July
22/simplified)
JULY 23
-- Russian equipment maker Russian Machines, which is part
of Russian business group the Basic Element and German holding
company Fritzmeier to set up a joint venture (notified June
17/deadline July 23/simplified)
-- Hedge fund Apollo to buy Dutch TV company Endemol
(notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)
JULY 24
-- Belgian wire producer Bekaert and Officine
Maccaferri to set up a joint venture (notified June 18/deadliine
July 24/simplified)
JULY 25
-- French services company Groupe Lagardere and French
railway SNCF Participations to set up a joint venture
(notified June 19/deadline July 25)
SEPT 5
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex
submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April
23/new deadline Sept. 5)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from
Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)
OCT 17
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more
time)
DEADLINE UNKNOWN
-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc
to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June
3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)