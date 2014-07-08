BRUSSELS, July 8 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
to buy U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp's car
interiors businesses (notified July 7/deadline Aug.
12/simplified)
-- Spanish builder Actividades de Construccion y Servicios
(ACS) to acquire additional shares in services company
CLECE (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 8
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire payment cards supplier Nets Holding
(notified June 2/deadline July 8)
JULY 10
-- Reggeborgh to acquire the rest of energy products
supplier Argos Group Holding B.V. from AEG Invest B.V. (notified
June 4/deadline July 10)
JULY 11
-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to buy audiovisual
technical services provider Euro Media Group (notified June
5/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire
German plastic packaging maker Mauser (notified June
5/deadline July 11/simplified)
JULY 14
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group and Chinese
home appliance maker Qingdao Haier to acquire Haier
Biomedical and Laboratory Products Ltd (notified June 6/deadline
July 14)
JULY 15
-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer
Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline extended
to July 15 from July 1 after SSAB submitted concessions)
-- French agricultural cooperative Lur Berri and private
equity firm Pai Partners to acquire joint control of French food
products distributor Labeyrie Fine Foods (notified June
10/deadline July 15
-- Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners to
acquire British healthcare provider Independent Clinical
Services Group (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
-- U.S. media group Viacom Inc to buy British
broadcaster Channel 5 (notified June 10/deadline July
15/simplified)
JULY 16
-- Private equity firms HGCapital, KKR and Cinven
to take joint control of computer software company
Visma (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy
Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo (notified June
11/deadline July 16/simplified)
JULY 18
-- U.S.-based agricultural trader Cargill and
Brazilian trader Copersucar S.A. to set up a joint venture
(notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)
JULY 22
-- Golden Agri-Resources and chemicals company
CEPSA Quimica, which is a unit of Abu Dhabi state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), to jointly control
a joint venture (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- French IT services company Sopra Group to
acquire French peer Groupe Steria (notified June
16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- French bank BNP Paribas Fortis to buy Poland's
Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej (notified June 16/deadline July
22/simplified)
JULY 23
-- Russian equipment maker Russian Machines, which is part
of Russian business group the Basic Element and German holding
company Fritzmeier to set up a joint venture (notified June
17/deadline July 23/simplified)
-- Hedge fund Apollo to buy Dutch TV company Endemol
(notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)
JULY 24
-- Belgian wire producer Bekaert and Officine
Maccaferri to set up a joint venture (notified June 18/deadliine
July 24/simplified)
JULY 25
-- Broad Street Principal Investments Holdings which is
owned by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and KFG
Investment, which is a unit of Koch Industries, to
acquire joint control of printing ink prdoucer Flint
(notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- China's Weichai Power to acquire sole control
of German forklift truck maker Kion Group (notified
June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- French services company Groupe Lagardere and French
railway SNCF Participations to set up a joint venture
(notified June 19/deadline July 25)
JULY 30
-- Petrochemicals group INEOS and chemicals company Doeflex
to combine their PVC businesses (notified June 24/deadline July
30)
-- Apple Inc to acquire music streaming and audio
equipment company Beats (notified June 24/deadline July 30)
-- British engineering company Amec to buy
Swiss-based peer Foster Wheeler (notified June
24/deadline July 30/simplified)
-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre
maker Pirelli's steelcord business (notified June
24/deadline July 30)
AUG 1
-- German drugmaker Allergopharma, French healthcare
provider Stallergenes, Spanish drugmaker LETI aand Global Asthma
and Allergy European Network e.V. to set up a joint venture
(notified June 26/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)
AUG 4
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm the Blackstone Group to buy financial data company
Ipreo from private equity firm KKR (notified June
27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
-- German engineering company Siemens AG to buy
Rolls-Royce plc's aero-derivative gas turbine
business, and also to acquire joint control of turbine services
company Rolls Wood Group Ltd, which is a joint venture between
Rolls-Royce plc and John Wood Group (notified June
27/deadline Aug. 4)
-- French public holding company ADP and airport duty-free
retailer Aelia to acquire joint control of Mziz Retail (notified
June 27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers to buy
management group Edmond de Rothschild Capital Partners (notified
June 27/deadline Aug 4)
AUG 6
-- German meat processor Saria SE & Co KG to acquire Dutch
peer Teeuwissen Holding B.V. and Spanish peer Jagero Holding II
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)
-- Uniqa Previdenza S.p.A., which is part of Austrian
insurer Uniqa Insurance Group, to acquire full control
of Italian insurer Uniqa Life, which is now jointly controlled
by Uniqa and Veneto Banca Holding S.C.p.A. (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)
AUG 7
-- Dutch construction company PTTGC Netherlands to buy
isocyanates producer Vencorex (notified July 2/deadline Aug.
7/simplified)
-- Finnish energy company Fortum Corp and Russian gas
company OAO Gazprom to acquire joint control of
Estonian gas producer AS Eesti Gaas and Estonian grid operator
AS Voerguteenus Valdus (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7)
AUG 8
-- British private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group
plc and Danish investment company Kirkbi to take joint control
of detection equipment producer Minimax Viking Group (notified
July 3/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)
-- French technology services group Atos to
acquire French peer Bull (notified July 3/deadline Aug.
8/simplified)
SEPT 5
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex
submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April
23/new deadline Sept. 5)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from
Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)
OCT 17
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more
time)
DEADLINE UNKNOWN
-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc
to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June
3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)