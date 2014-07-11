BRUSSELS, July 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Reggeborgh to acquire the rest of energy products supplier Argos Group Holding B.V. from AEG Invest B.V. (approved July 10)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo (approved July 11)

-- U.S.-based agricultural trader Cargill and Brazilian trader Copersucar S.A. to set up a joint venture (approved July 11)

-- Hedge fund Apollo to buy Dutch TV company Endemol (approved July 11)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire French hospital services provider Vedici Groupe (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 15

-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline extended to July 15 from July 1 after SSAB submitted concessions)

-- French agricultural cooperative Lur Berri and private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire joint control of French food products distributor Labeyrie Fine Foods (notified June 10/deadline July 15

-- Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners to acquire British healthcare provider Independent Clinical Services Group (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

-- U.S. media group Viacom Inc to buy British broadcaster Channel 5 (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

JULY 22

-- Golden Agri-Resources and chemicals company CEPSA Quimica, which is a unit of Abu Dhabi state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), to jointly control a joint venture (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- French IT services company Sopra Group to acquire French peer Groupe Steria (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- French bank BNP Paribas Fortis to buy Poland's Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

JULY 23

-- Russian equipment maker Russian Machines, which is part of Russian business group the Basic Element and German holding company Fritzmeier to set up a joint venture (notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)

JULY 24

-- Belgian wire producer Bekaert and Officine Maccaferri to set up a joint venture (notified June 18/deadliine July 24/simplified)

JULY 25

-- Broad Street Principal Investments Holdings which is owned by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and KFG Investment, which is a unit of Koch Industries, to acquire joint control of printing ink prdoucer Flint (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)

-- China's Weichai Power to acquire sole control of German forklift truck maker Kion Group (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)

-- French services company Groupe Lagardere and French railway SNCF Participations to set up a joint venture (notified June 19/deadline July 25)

JULY 30

-- Petrochemicals group INEOS and chemicals company Doeflex to combine their PVC businesses (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

-- Apple Inc to acquire music streaming and audio equipment company Beats (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

-- British engineering company Amec to buy Swiss-based peer Foster Wheeler (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)

-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre maker Pirelli's steelcord business (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

AUG 1

-- German drugmaker Allergopharma, French healthcare provider Stallergenes, Spanish drugmaker LETI aand Global Asthma and Allergy European Network e.V. to set up a joint venture (notified June 26/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)

AUG 4

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm the Blackstone Group to buy financial data company Ipreo from private equity firm KKR (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

-- German engineering company Siemens AG to buy Rolls-Royce plc's aero-derivative gas turbine business, and also to acquire joint control of turbine services company Rolls Wood Group Ltd, which is a joint venture between Rolls-Royce plc and John Wood Group (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4)

-- French public holding company ADP and airport duty-free retailer Aelia to acquire joint control of Mziz Retail (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers to buy management group Edmond de Rothschild Capital Partners (notified June 27/deadline Aug 4)

AUG 6

-- German meat processor Saria SE & Co KG to acquire Dutch peer Teeuwissen Holding B.V. and Spanish peer Jagero Holding II (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

-- Uniqa Previdenza S.p.A., which is part of Austrian insurer Uniqa Insurance Group, to acquire full control of Italian insurer Uniqa Life, which is now jointly controlled by Uniqa and Veneto Banca Holding S.C.p.A. (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

AUG 7

-- Dutch construction company PTTGC Netherlands to buy isocyanates producer Vencorex (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)

-- Finnish energy company Fortum Corp and Russian gas company OAO Gazprom to acquire joint control of Estonian gas producer AS Eesti Gaas and Estonian grid operator AS Voerguteenus Valdus (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7)

AUG 8

-- British private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group plc and Danish investment company Kirkbi to take joint control of detection equipment producer Minimax Viking Group (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)

-- French technology services group Atos to acquire French peer Bull (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)

AUG 11

-- Spanish builder Actividades de Construccion y Servicios (ACS) to acquire additional shares in services company CLECE (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)

AUG 12

-- Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP to buy U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp's car interiors businesses (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)

AUG 13

-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire French nursing home operator DVD Participations (notified July 8/deadline Aug. 13/simplified)

SEPT 14

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

SEPT 5

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April 23/new deadline Sept. 5)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)

OCT 17

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more time)

DEADLINE UNKNOWN

-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June 3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)