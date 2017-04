BRUSSELS Aug 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Finnish energy company Fortum Corp and Russian gas company OAO Gazprom to acquire joint control of Estonian gas producer AS Eesti Gaas and Estonian grid operator AS Voerguteenus Valdus (approved Aug. 7)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Italian chocolate maker Ferrero to acquire Turkish hazelnut company Oltan (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12)

-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to buy a majority stake in Swedish clothing retailer Gina Tricot from its founder the Appleqvist family (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)

-- Private equity firm H.I.G. European Capital Partners SAS to buy airport services company Aviapartner (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 11/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 18

-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire sole control of German medical devices wholesaler and medical products producer GHD Verwaltung (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18)

AUG 27

-- British engine maker Rolls-Royce plc to acquire full control of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, which is a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and German carmaker Daimler AG (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)

AUG 28

-- Chilean shipping company Compania SudAmericana de Vapores (CSAV) and German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG to merge (notified July 23/deadline Aug. 28)

AUG 29

-- Swiss trading house Mercuria to acquire JPMorgan's physical commodities trading business (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

-- U.S. software maker Oracle Corp to acquire U.S. peer Micros Systems (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

SEPT 3

-- Russian oil company Rosneft to acquire the bulk of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley's physical oil trading operations (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 3/simplified)

SEPT 4

-- Private equity firms Riverstone Holdings LLC and The Carlyle Group to jointly acquire Dutch holding company H.E.S. Beheer N.V. (notified July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)

-- Dutch-based aluminium products makers Constellium and Japanese company UACJ Corp subsidiary Tri-Arrows Aluminium Inc to set up a U.S. joint venture (notified July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)

SEPT 8

-- Italian chemical group Versalis, which is part of Italian pil and gas group Eni, and Italian bioplastics producer Novamont to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 8/simplified)

SEPT 9

-- Japanese paper maker Oji Holdings Corp and Japanese government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan to jointly the pulp, paper and packaging business of New Zealand's Carter Holt Harvey Ltd, which is owned by Auckland-based investment company Rank Group Ltd (notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)

SEPT 10

-- Norwegian energy firm Det Norske Oljeselskap to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Norwegian business (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10)

SEPT 11

-- British broadcaster BSkyB to acquire Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 11)

Sept 12

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to Sept. 12 from Sept. 5)

SEPT 14

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Sept. 18/Huntsman offered third set of commitments on July 28)

DEADLINE SUSPENDED

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline suspended on Aug. 4 as European Commission awaits information from Liberty Global)

DEADLINE UNKNOWN

-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June 3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.