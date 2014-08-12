BRUSSELS Aug 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

NEW LISTINGS

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global and Discovery Communications Inc to acquire UK-based All3Media, producer of hit TV shows such as "Skins" (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16)

-- Tokyo-based trading house Itochu Corp to acquire 49.9 percent stake in Japanese telemarketing firm Bellsystem24 Holdings from U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 18

-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire sole control of German medical devices wholesaler and medical products producer GHD Verwaltung (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18)

AUG 27

-- British engine maker Rolls-Royce plc to acquire full control of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, which is a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and German carmaker Daimler AG (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)

AUG 28

-- Chilean shipping company Compania SudAmericana de Vapores (CSAV) and German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG to merge (notified July 23/deadline Aug. 28)

AUG 29

-- Swiss trading house Mercuria to acquire JPMorgan's physical commodities trading business (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

-- U.S. software maker Oracle Corp to acquire U.S. peer Micros Systems (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

SEPT 3

-- Russian oil company Rosneft to acquire the bulk of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley's physical oil trading operations (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 3/simplified)

SEPT 4

-- Private equity firms Riverstone Holdings LLC and The Carlyle Group to jointly acquire Dutch holding company H.E.S. Beheer N.V. (notified July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)

-- Dutch-based aluminium products makers Constellium and Japanese company UACJ Corp subsidiary Tri-Arrows Aluminium Inc to set up a U.S. joint venture (notified July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)

SEPT 8

-- Italian chemical group Versalis, which is part of Italian oil and gas group Eni, and Italian bioplastics producer Novamont to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 8/simplified)

SEPT 9

-- Japanese paper maker Oji Holdings Corp and Japanese government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan to jointly the pulp, paper and packaging business of New Zealand's Carter Holt Harvey Ltd, which is owned by Auckland-based investment company Rank Group Ltd (notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)

SEPT 10

-- Norwegian energy firm Det Norske Oljeselskap to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Norwegian business (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10)

SEPT 11

-- British broadcaster BSkyB to acquire Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 11)

-- Private equity firm H.I.G. European Capital Partners SAS to buy airport services company Aviapartner (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 11/simplified)

Sept 12

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to Sept. 12 from Sept. 5)

-- Italian chocolate maker Ferrero to acquire Turkish hazelnut company Oltan (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12)

-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to buy a majority stake in Swedish clothing retailer Gina Tricot from its founder the Appleqvist family (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)

SEPT 14

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Sept. 18/Huntsman offered third set of commitments on July 28)

DEADLINE SUSPENDED

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline suspended on Aug. 4 as European Commission awaits information from Liberty Global)

DEADLINE UNKNOWN

-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June 3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.