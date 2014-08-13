BRUSSELS Aug 13 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 18
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire sole
control of German medical devices wholesaler and medical
products producer GHD Verwaltung (notified July 10/deadline Aug.
18)
AUG 27
-- British engine maker Rolls-Royce plc to
acquire full control of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, which is a
joint venture between Rolls-Royce and German carmaker Daimler AG
(notified July 22/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)
AUG 28
-- Chilean shipping company Compania SudAmericana de Vapores
(CSAV) and German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG
to merge (notified July 23/deadline Aug. 28)
AUG 29
-- Swiss trading house Mercuria to acquire JPMorgan's
physical commodities trading business (notified July
24/deadline Aug. 29)
-- U.S. software maker Oracle Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Micros Systems (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)
SEPT 3
-- Russian oil company Rosneft to acquire the bulk
of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley's physical oil trading
operations (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 3/simplified)
SEPT 4
-- Private equity firms Riverstone Holdings LLC and The
Carlyle Group to jointly acquire Dutch holding company
H.E.S. Beheer N.V. (notified July 30/deadline Sept.
4/simplified)
-- Dutch-based aluminium products makers Constellium
and Japanese company UACJ Corp subsidiary
Tri-Arrows Aluminium Inc to set up a U.S. joint venture
(notified July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)
SEPT 8
-- Italian chemical group Versalis, which is part of Italian
oil and gas group Eni, and Italian bioplastics producer
Novamont to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 1/deadline
Sept. 8/simplified)
SEPT 9
-- Japanese paper maker Oji Holdings Corp and
Japanese government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan to
jointly the pulp, paper and packaging business of New Zealand's
Carter Holt Harvey Ltd, which is owned by Auckland-based
investment company Rank Group Ltd (notified Aug. 4/deadline
Sept. 9/simplified)
SEPT 10
-- Norwegian energy firm Det Norske Oljeselskap
to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Norwegian business (notified
Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10)
SEPT 11
-- British broadcaster BSkyB to acquire Rupert
Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland
and Sky Italia (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 11)
-- Private equity firm H.I.G. European Capital Partners SAS
to buy airport services company Aviapartner (notified Aug.
6/deadline Sept. 11/simplified)
Sept 12
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to Sept. 12 from Sept. 5)
-- Italian chocolate maker Ferrero to acquire Turkish
hazelnut company Oltan (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12)
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to buy a majority
stake in Swedish clothing retailer Gina Tricot from its founder
the Appleqvist family (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept.
12/simplified)
SEPT 14
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer
Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global and Discovery
Communications Inc to acquire UK-based All3Media,
producer of hit TV shows such as "Skins" (notified Aug.
11/deadline Sept. 16)
-- Tokyo-based trading house Itochu Corp to
acquire 49.9 percent stake in Japanese telemarketing firm
Bellsystem24 Holdings from U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital
(notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Sept. 18/Huntsman offered
third set of commitments on July 28)
DEADLINE SUSPENDED
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline
suspended on Aug. 4 as European Commission awaits information
from Liberty Global)
DEADLINE UNKNOWN
-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc
to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June
3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
