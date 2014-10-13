BRUSSELS Oct 13 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (approved Oct. 9)
-- Private equity firm EQT Infrastructure and Spanish
building manager Inmomutua to acquire joint control of Spanish
car operator Acvil, which is now solely controlled by EQT
(approved Oct. 7)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to
acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline
Nov. 14)
-- Mexican Mexichem to buy German plastic maker
Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)
-- Investment firm Strategic Value Partners to acquire
Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd, the parent company of plastic
packager Linpac Packaging Ltd (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov.
13/simplified)
-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty
chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct.
9/deadline Nov. 13)
-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to buy Portuguese
insurer Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade (notified
Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker
Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct.
8/deadline Nov. 12)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb.
16)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 13
-- U.S. household appliances maker Whirlpool to buy
a 60 percent stake in Italian peer Indesit (notified
Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13)
OCT 15
-- Private equity firm Advent International to buy aluminium
producer Corialis (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct.
15/simplified)
OCT 16
-- U.S. drugmaker AbbVie to acquire Irish peer
Shire Plc (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)
OCT 20
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German
engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture
(notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)
OCT 23
-- OFI InfraVia, GDF Suez and PensionDanmark
Holding to acquire joint control of gas pipeline operator
Noordgastransport B.V. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct.
23/simplified)
-- French insurer Axa and British property
developer Hammerson plc to acquire joint control of a British
property portfolio which is now jointly owned by Hammerson and
Land Securities Group plc (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct.
23/simplified)
OCT 30
-- Dolby Laboratories to acquire digital cinema
equipment maker Doremi Highlands (notified Sept. 25/deadline
Oct. 30)
OCT 31
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to form joint
venture with Ireland's Electricity Supply Board to build fibre
broadband network across country (notified Sept. 26/deadline
Oct. 31)
-- Private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire
helicopter operator CHC Group (notified Sept.
26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
NOV 3
-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent
stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline
Nov. 3)
NOV 4
-- PCCR USA, which is part of the Polynt group to acquire
all of French oil company Total'S CCP composites
business (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4)
-- French construction company Vinci to acquire
technology company Imtech ICT Group from Dutch engineer Royal
Imtech Group (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov.
4/simplified)
NOV 5
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5)
-- Germany company Robert Bosch to acquire the
remaining 50 percent of German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen's steering systems business to
(notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5/simplified)
NOV 12
-- U.S. aluminium group Alcoa to buy parts aerospace
company Firth Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital
Partners (notified Sept. 11/deadline Nov. 12)
FEB 3
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended to Feb. 5 from Sept. 22
after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
