BRUSSELS Oct 16 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- French insurer Axa and British property
developer Hammerson plc to acquire joint control of a British
property portfolio which is now jointly owned by Hammerson and
Land Securities Group plc (approved Oct. 16)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. aluminium group Alcoa to buy parts aerospace
company Firth Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital
Partners (notification withdrawn Oct. 8)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 16
-- U.S. drugmaker AbbVie to acquire Irish peer
Shire Plc (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)
OCT 20
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German
engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture
(notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)
OCT 23
-- OFI InfraVia, GDF Suez and PensionDanmark
Holding to acquire joint control of gas pipeline operator
Noordgastransport B.V. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct.
23/simplified)
OCT 30
-- Dolby Laboratories to acquire digital cinema
equipment maker Doremi Highlands (notified Sept. 25/deadline
Oct. 30)
OCT 31
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to form joint
venture with Ireland's Electricity Supply Board to build fibre
broadband network across country (notified Sept. 26/deadline
Oct. 31)
-- Private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire
helicopter operator CHC Group (notified Sept.
26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
NOV 3
-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent
stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline
Nov. 3)
NOV 4
-- PCCR USA, which is part of the Polynt group to acquire
all of French oil company Total'S CCP composites
business (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4)
-- French construction company Vinci to acquire
technology company Imtech ICT Group from Dutch engineer Royal
Imtech Group (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov.
4/simplified)
NOV 5
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5)
-- Germany company Robert Bosch to acquire the
remaining 50 percent of German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen's steering systems business to
(notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5/simplified)
NOV 12
-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker
Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct.
8/deadline Nov. 12)
NOV 13
-- Investment firm Strategic Value Partners to acquire
Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd, the parent company of plastic
packager Linpac Packaging Ltd (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov.
13/simplified)
-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty
chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct.
9/deadline Nov. 13)
-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to buy Portuguese
insurer Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade (notified
Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
NOV 14
-- Japanese trucks maker Hino Motors Ltd, which is a unit of
Toyota Motors Corp, Indonesian car distributor Indomobil and
Japanese trading house Sumitomoto Corp to set up a
joint venture in Indonesia (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
14/simplified)
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to
acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline
Nov. 14)
-- Mexican Mexichem to buy German plastic maker
Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)
NOV 17
-- Private equity firm KKR and German insurer
Allianz to acquire indirect joint control of vending
machine operator Selecta (notified Oct. 13/deadline
Nov. 17)
FEB 3
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended to Feb. 5 from Sept. 22
after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
MARCH 11
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb.
16)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
