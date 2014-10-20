BRUSSELS Oct 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- OFI InfraVia, GDF Suez and PensionDanmark Holding to acquire joint control of gas pipeline operator Noordgastransport B.V. (approved Oct. 20)

NEW LISTINGS

-- British insurer Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 21/simplified)

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire British housing developer Lakeside Ltd (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 20/simplified)

-- Mexican chemicals producer Mexichem to buy German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)

-- Dutch mutual fund APG and Hammerson to acquire joint control of property developer Via from property developers SDMG and the Meyer Bergman Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)

-- French mutual BPCE, which is part of French bank Natixis , to acquire 49.9 percent of five subsidiaries of La Compagnie du Soleil and La Compagnie du Vent, which is jointly owned by French utility GDF Suez and Soper (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 20

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

OCT 30

-- Dolby Laboratories to acquire digital cinema equipment maker Doremi Highlands (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)

OCT 31

-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to form joint venture with Ireland's Electricity Supply Board to build fibre broadband network across country (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)

-- Private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire helicopter operator CHC Group (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)

NOV 3

-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 3)

NOV 4

-- PCCR USA, which is part of the Polynt group to acquire all of French oil company Total'S CCP composites business (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4)

-- French construction company Vinci to acquire technology company Imtech ICT Group from Dutch engineer Royal Imtech Group (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4/simplified)

NOV 5

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5)

-- Germany company Robert Bosch to acquire the remaining 50 percent of German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen's steering systems business to (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5/simplified)

NOV 12

-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 12)

NOV 13

-- Investment firm Strategic Value Partners to acquire Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd, the parent company of plastic packager Linpac Packaging Ltd (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)

-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13)

-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to buy Portuguese insurer Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)

NOV 14

-- Japanese trucks maker Hino Motors Ltd, which is a unit of Toyota Motors Corp, Indonesian car distributor Indomobil and Japanese trading house Sumitomoto Corp to set up a joint venture in Indonesia (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)

-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)

-- Mexican Mexichem to buy German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)

NOV 17

-- Private equity firm KKR and German insurer Allianz to acquire indirect joint control of vending machine operator Selecta (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 17)

NOV 18

-- Property developer RREEF, a unit of Deutsche Bank , and German property consultancy ECE to jointly acquire properties (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 18)

NOV 20

-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 20)

FEB 5

-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March 5 from Feb. 5)

MARCH 11

-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb. 16)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)