BRUSSELS Dec 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Travel Service and Cesky Aeroholding to take joint control over Czech national carrier Ceske aerolinie (approved Dec. 18)

-- Acquisition by investment funds controlled by affiliates of Apollo Management LP of Italian insurance products and services businesses Carige Vita Nuova and Carige R.D. Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni S.p.A (approved Dec. 17)

-- Creation of a online social fashion e-commerce platform joint venture SoBazaar ANS by Norway's Schibsted ASA and Telenor ASA (approved Dec. 18)

-- Norway's SnT Classifieds ANS acquisition of the online classified businesses of Naspers in Bangladesh and Chile (approved Dec. 18)

-- Schibsted ASA of Norway, Telenor ASA of Norway and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd of Singapore to acquire joint control over the online classifieds businesses of Naspers in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam (approved Dec. 18)

-- SnT Classifieds ANS of Norway and Naspers Limited of South Africa to take joint control over Bomnegocio Ativades Ltda of Brazil. Bomnegocio, currently solely controlled by SnT, provides online classified services in Brazil (approved Dec. 18)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 23

-- U.S. healthcare information company IMS Health to acquire certain businesses from French healthcare software provider Cegedim (notified Nov. 4/deadline extended to Dec. 23 from Dec. 9 after the companies offered commitments)

JAN 8

-- Dutch investment firm SHV to acquire Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)

JAN 12

-- China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 12/simplified)

JAN 13

-- Wood products retailer Oji Holdings and petroleum products retailer Itochu Enex Co. Ltd to set up two joint ventures in Japan (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 13/simplified)

JAN 14

-- Swiss drugmaker Novartis to acquire British peer GlaxoSmithKline's oncology products (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)

-- British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to acquire Novartis' vaccines business, excluding Flu, and the setting up of a consumer healthcare joint venture (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)

-- Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc to purchase Abbot Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside the United States (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)

-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)

-- Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) to acquire the Eggborough British coal-fired power plant from Eggborough Power Ltd (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire Dutch cable and wires producer Betafence Holding NV (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)

JAN 20

-- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corp to transform their joint venture MHI Compressor International Corp to a full function joint venture (Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 20/simplified)

JAN 26

-- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby to acquire London-listed company New Britain Palm Oil (notified Oct. 31/deadline Jan. 26)

JAN 27

-- Private equity firm Rhone Capital and investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of logistics provider Neovia (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 27/simplified)

JAN 28

-- French chemicals producer Arkema to purchase Blu-Tack maker Bostik from French oil major Total (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28)

JAN 29

-- Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Proerty Partners to jointly acquire Songbird Estates plc which owns London's Canary Wharf financial district (notified Dec. 15/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)

FEB 2

-- Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd to integrate part of their operations to form an independent company to design and develop system LSI chips, in which both companies will own a share (notified Dec. 17/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 5

-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March 5 from Feb. 5)

MARCH 5

-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on Nov. 24)

APRIL 22

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second time to April 22 from March 23)

APRIL 24

-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline extended to April 24 from Dec. 4 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)

MAY 6

-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct. 27/deadline extended for the second time to May 6 from Dec. 15 the Commission opened an in-depth probe)

SUSPENDED

-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline suspended from Dec. 2, 2014)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.