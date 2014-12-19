BRUSSELS Dec 19 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. healthcare information company IMS Health to
acquire certain businesses from French healthcare software
provider Cegedim (approved Dec. 19/notified Nov. 4)
-- Travel Service and Cesky Aeroholding to take joint
control over Czech national carrier Ceske aerolinie (approved
Dec. 18)
-- Acquisition by investment funds controlled by affiliates
of Apollo Management LP of Italian insurance products and
services businesses Carige Vita Nuova and Carige R.D.
Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni S.p.A (approved Dec. 17)
-- Creation of a online social fashion e-commerce platform
joint venture SoBazaar ANS by Norway's Schibsted ASA and Telenor
ASA (approved Dec. 18)
-- Norway's SnT Classifieds ANS acquisition of the online
classified businesses of Naspers in Bangladesh and Chile
(approved Dec. 18)
-- Schibsted ASA of Norway, Telenor ASA of Norway and
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd of Singapore to acquire joint
control over the online classifieds businesses of Naspers in
Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam (approved Dec. 18)
-- SnT Classifieds ANS of Norway and Naspers Limited of
South Africa to take joint control over Bomnegocio Ativades Ltda
of Brazil. Bomnegocio, currently solely controlled by SnT,
provides online classified services in Brazil (approved Dec. 18)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 8
-- Dutch investment firm SHV to acquire Dutch animal feed
and nutrition company Nutreco (notified Nov.
24/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)
JAN 12
-- China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and Finnish
industrial engine maker Wartsila to set up a joint
venture (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 12/simplified)
JAN 13
-- Wood products retailer Oji Holdings and
petroleum products retailer Itochu Enex Co. Ltd to set
up two joint ventures in Japan (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan.
13/simplified)
JAN 14
-- Swiss drugmaker Novartis to acquire British
peer GlaxoSmithKline's oncology products (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to acquire
Novartis' vaccines business, excluding Flu, and the
setting up of a consumer healthcare joint venture (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc to purchase Abbot
Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside
the United States (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH)
to acquire the Eggborough British coal-fired power plant from
Eggborough Power Ltd (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan.
14/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to
acquire Dutch cable and wires producer Betafence Holding NV
(notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)
JAN 20
-- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corp
to transform their joint venture MHI Compressor
International Corp to a full function joint venture (Dec.
4/deadline Jan. 20/simplified)
JAN 26
-- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby to
acquire London-listed company New Britain Palm Oil
(notified Oct. 31/deadline Jan. 26)
JAN 27
-- Private equity firm Rhone Capital and investment bank
Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of logistics
provider Neovia (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 27/simplified)
JAN 28
-- French chemicals producer Arkema to purchase
Blu-Tack maker Bostik from French oil major Total
(notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28)
JAN 29
-- Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Proerty
Partners to jointly acquire Songbird Estates plc which owns
London's Canary Wharf financial district (notified Dec.
15/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)
FEB 2
-- Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd to
integrate part of their operations to form an independent
company to design and develop system LSI chips, in which both
companies will own a share (notified Dec. 17/deadline Feb.
2/simplified)
FEB 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
MARCH 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a
subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to
acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De
Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second
time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on
Nov. 24)
APRIL 22
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second
time to April 22 from March 23)
APRIL 24
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to April 24 from Dec. 4 after the Commission opened an
in-depth probe)
MAY 6
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the second time to May 6 from Dec. 15
the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
SUSPENDED
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline suspended from Dec. 2, 2014)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
