BERLIN, June 20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday she does not believe Britain will change its mind
about the post of European Commission president, referring to
Prime Minister David Cameron's opposition to Jean-Claude
Juncker.
"I think Britain has made its position clear. And I don't
think that position will change," she told a news conference,
regarding Cameron's view that Juncker is too federalist.
Merkel said her conservatives would support Martin Schulz of
Germany remaining as head of the European parliament if he were
nominated by the Social Democrats' centre-left bloc in the EU.
