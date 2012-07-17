By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, July 17 Microfinance is not just for
developing countries anymore and is increasingly being used by
citizens in the European Union, the European Commission said.
Over the past two years the EU's Progress Microfinancing
Facility guaranteed about 5,000 microloans totalling 27 million
euros ($33 million) to citizens, the EC said on Tuesday.
The scheme, launched in 2010, provides guarantees and equity
to microfinance lenders in EU member states, and has been used
to give backing to people wanting to set up small businesses, to
trade, or even to go into farming.
They in turn dole out loans of less than 25,000 euros to
people underserved by traditional banks because they are deemed
too risky, such as young entrepreneurs who lack collateral.
A total of 203 million euros has been set aside for the
programme by the European Investment Bank and the EC, which they
hope will result in 46,000 2-3 year loans by 2013.
The EC said the scheme was already a success, with more than
20 microcredit lenders participating, in 13 EU countries.
"By providing access to microfinance to create jobs,
particularly for disadvantaged people, the facility has proved
to be an important social investment tool that should continue,"
EU Commissioner Laszlo Andor said.
NOT JUST FOR DEVELOPING COUNTRIES
Muhammad Yunus's receipt of the Nobel peace prize in 2006
for his work with Bangladeshi microlender Grameen Bank brought
international attention to microfinance as a way to provide
low-cost credit and fight poverty.
About 2.5 billion adults around the world have no access to
a bank account, leaving them without a credit history and
outside the loan market, according to a survey by French think
tank Convergences 2015.
And although there have been jitters in a few countries, the
popularity of microfinancing in the developing world remains
high.
There were over 105 million borrowers with 54 billion euros
in loans at the end of 2010, data from the MIX market, which
monitors microfinance providers.
But microfinance has lagged as a financing tool in the
developed world.
"It is more difficult for these people to reach microfinance
because it is less known by the public and by people who could
need microfinance but do not know that these type of services
exist in their country," said Convergences 2015's Faustine
Delasalle.
In France, microlending created 57,000 jobs in 2011,
Convergences said.
($1 = 0.8188 euro)
