BRUSSELS, July 17 Microsoft said on
Tuesday a technical glitch had prevented it from offering users
the choice of browsers it had promised and that it was taking
steps to fix the problem after EU competition regulators opened
an investigation into the matter.
"Due to a technical error, we missed delivering the BCS
(browser choice screen) software to PCs that came with the
service pack 1 update to Windows 7," Microsoft said in a
statement.
"While we have taken immediate steps to remedy this problem,
we deeply regret that this error occurred and we apologise for
it."
The U.S. software giant said it was now distributing
software with the browser option and has offered to extend the
compliance period for an additional 15 months. It said it may
face regulatory sanctions for breaching its undertakings to the
European Commission after an antitrust ruling.