BRUSSELS, July 17 EU antitrust regulators have
opened an investigation into whether Microsoft is
complying with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users a choice
of web browsers, the European Union's antitrust chief said on
Tuesday.
"We take compliance with our decisions very seriously. And I
trusted the company's reports were accurate. But it seems that
was not the case, so we have immediately taken action,"
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.
"If following our investigation, the infringement is
confirmed, Microsoft should expect sanctions," he said, adding
that regulators aimed to complete the investigation as fast as
possible.
Almunia said it was the first time that the Commission had
dealt with a case in which an offender was suspected of failing
to meet its commitments under antitrust rulings.