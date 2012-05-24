LUXEMBOURG May 24 Europe's second-highest court
will rule on June 27 whether EU regulators were justified in
fining Microsoft 899 million euros ($1.1 billion) four
years ago for failing to comply with an antitrust ruling
intended to make business easier for its rivals.
The European Commission imposed the fine - a record at the
time - after the U.S. software group failed to provide
information to firms with competing products, as had been
ordered by the EU watchdog in 2004.
The penalty was the first imposed by the EU regulator for
non-compliance with an antitrust decision.
The Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union
will issue its ruling next month, the court's website showed on
Thursday.
Microsoft's lawyers argued during a court hearing in May
last year that the fine was excessive and undeserved.
A lawyer for the Commission compared the company to a
gambler who had lost a bet and then wanted his money back.
The EU executive imposed a 497 million euro fine on
Microsoft in 2004 for abusing its dominant position to block
competitors.
The case is crucial to other companies challenging big
regulatory fines. Intel Corp is set to argue its case
before judges from July 3-6 in a bid to overturn its 1.06
billion euro penalty levied by the Commission in 2009.
Intel's fine is the largest ever in the European Union for a
single company. EU regulators said the firm used
anti-competitive tactics against smaller rival Advanced Micro
Devices Inc.