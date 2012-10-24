BRUSSELS Oct 24 EU regulators do not have any
reason to open an investigation into Microsoft's
operating system for tablets, the EU's antitrust chief said on
Wednesday.
The European Commission said in July it had received
complaints that the world's largest software company allowed
only its own Internet Explorer browser to be installed on
devices running Windows 8 on Windows RT tablets.
"There are no grounds to pursue an investigation on this
issue," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news
briefing.
He also said Microsoft had four weeks to respond to charges
that it had failed to comply with an EU order to offer a choice
of web browsers to consumers on its Windows operating system.