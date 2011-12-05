* French regulator wants stronger powers over HFT

* NYSE-Euronext warns about "demonising" HFT

* Differences over position limits, product intervention

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Dec 5 Draft European Union plans to directly regulate ultra-fast share trading for the first time need strengthening, France's top market regulator said on Monday.

Jean-Pierre Jouyet, chairman of French watchdog AMF, told a hearing in the European Parliament in Brussels that the European Commission's draft law to reform EU securities rules need to give supervisors stronger powers.

"The mechanism envisaged by the Commission must be expanded by giving the European Securities and Markets Authority broader powers to regulate high-frequency trading more effectively, for example, as regards platforms' pricing or tick sizes," Jouyet said during a webcast of the hearing.

"Limiting the spread of these trading techniques, the benefits of which are dubious, will make our markets more stable and clearer for investors without jeopardising genuine liquidity," Jouyet added.

The European Parliament and EU states have joint say on the Markets in Financial Instruments (MiFID) draft reform, and haggling is expected in coming months.

High-frequency trading (HFT) is part of computerised trading which uses algorithms or software to carry out transactions in fractions of a second within limits set by traders.

Thierry Philipponnat, secretary general of Finance Watch, a non-governmental organisation, said HFT accounts for a third of share trading volume in Europe.

EU lawmakers should distinguish between beneficial liquidity HFT creates in market making and the "trend-following" volume which "goes against genuine end investors' interest", he said.

The "flash crash" on Wall Street in May last year, which sent U.S. blue chips into a brief freefall, demonstrated that the bulk of HFT was trend-following volume, he added.

A U.S. government report on the flash crash did not directly blame HFT but said it exacerbated the stocks plunge.

"They should not be demonised for all aspects but we recognise a few aspects should be addressed," said Dominique Cerutti, president and deputy chief executive of NYSE Euronext , the transatlantic stock and derivatives exchange.

The MiFID rules are being updated to apply lessons from advances in technology and the financial crisis.

WHAT IS SPECULATION?

The HFT sector is alarmed that if approved unchanged, the EU rules would force ultra-fast traders to offer prices continuously throughout the trading day -- many HFT traders like to dart in and out.

"You don't force it to do 100 percent of the time in all cases... but the principle of asking HFT traders, if they say they bring liquidity, to be liquidity providers makes sense," Philipponnat said.

"Some of them have a true culture of providing liquidity so I don't see why they should refuse," he added.

The prevalence of HFT has become so strong that investors are taking their trades to the "dark side" -- trading platforms where prices are not displayed to the public, Philipponnat said.

Traders say "dumb money" uses transparent markets and "smart money" uses dark pools, he added.

Other flashpoints over MiFID that emerged at Monday's hearing included "position limits" to curb what some see as speculation in commodity markets.

Some policymakers want permanent curbs, like in the United States, but the draft MiFID law proposes such intervention as a temporary tool in volatile markets.

"Trying to define what is a hedging transaction and what is not is extremely difficult," said Verena Ross, executive director of the European Securities and Markets Authority, which will be given powers to impose position limits.

There were also clashes over when regulators should intervene if they think a financial product could be harmful to consumers -- before or after it ends up on the market.

ESMA will have powers to ban financial products but Jouyet backed early intervention powers like in France.

"There is no reason to be focusing only on ex-post regulation," Jouyet said.