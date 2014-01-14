* Deal includes curbs on ultra fast trading
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 14 Curbs on commodity speculation
and ultra-fast share trading will be introduced across the
European Union (EU) under an agreement reached on Tuesday on a
broad reform of securities markets.
The measures will be implemented by the end of 2016 and aim
to plug gaps highlighted by the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis,
imposing tighter controls on the financial markets and catching
up with advances in trading technology.
Representatives of member states and the European Parliament
negotiated the deal in Strasbourg, France, that updates the EU's
markets in financial instruments (MiFID) law.
"We have a deal," said Sharon Bowles, the British Liberal
Democrat lawmaker who chaired the seven-and-a-half hour meeting.
Several elements of the package had already been settled in
earlier meetings, such as slapping limits on how much share
trading can take place anonymously in so-called "dark pools,"
away from public exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange
(LSE).
Banks hoping for last-minute changes were disappointed.
The British Bankers' Association said it remains concerned
about the impact the new rules will have on the economy by
limiting market liquidity and hurting the competitiveness of
European companies.
New restrictions on high-frequency trading (HFT), when a
dealer darts in and out of markets in a split second to exploit
tiny differences in prices, had also been previously agreed.
HFT was blamed for exacerbating a plunge in shares on Wall
Street in May 2010, known as the "flash crash." A U.S. report
last month noted HFT posed potential financial stability risks
that meant closer monitoring may be warranted.
"The new rules agreed today are undoubtedly a step forward
for transparency and curbing damaging practises in investment
markets such as HFT," said Sven Giegold, a German Green Party
lawmaker.
The updated EU law will also usher in a new breed of trading
platform, known as an organised trading facility or OTF, for
trading bonds and contracts from the $640 trillion
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market to improve
transparency and record keeping.
HARD TO SPOT
Currently the OTC sector, which covers credit default swaps
and interest rate swaps, is mainly traded bilaterally between
the 15 top banks, but regulators say the sector's opacity made
it harder for them to spot vulnerabilities during the crisis.
The OTF is the result of pledges world leaders made in 2009
to shine a light on all parts of the financial market and the
United States has already begun authorising its equivalent,
known as a swaps execution facility or SEF.
The revision of MiFID will also bring in tighter supervision
of commodity markets, by imposing curbs known as position limits
to stop any one trader holding too much sway in the market.
"For the first time the EU will regulate commodities to
tackle food speculation," said Arlene McCarthy, a British centre
left lawmaker who took part in the negotiations.
The negotiations pitted the bloc's biggest countries against
each other on the key issue of how to force exchanges to be open
to more competition.
The revised law will allow a clearing house, which stands
between two sides of a trade to ensure its completion even if
one side goes bust, to clear trades from any exchange.
For example, LCH.Clearnet, majority owned by the LSE, would
be allowed to clear trades executed on arch-rival Deutsche
Boerse, though Germany and others argued this could
fragment trading volumes.
Tuesday's deal will allow integrated exchanges to avoid
opening themselves to competition for 30 months, renewable for
another 30 months, subject to approval from national
authorities.
Another contentious issue was whether physically settled
derivatives on commodities including oil, coal, gas and
electricity should be subject to position limits.
It was decided that all commodity derivatives, apart from
gas and electricity, would be subject to MiFID's supervisory and
data reporting requirements, but there would be a
three-and-a-half year delay before margin and clearing
requirements for oil and coal derivatives are introduced.
