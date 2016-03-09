BERLIN, March 9 The EU will not lower its
demands on Turkey for granting visa-free travel to Europe in
return for an acceleration of the process as a result of a draft
deal on migration, a German government spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"We will now speed up the examination of whether the
necessary requirements that Turkey must fulfill, the necessary
criteria, are satisfied," said government spokesman Steffen
Seibert at a regular government news conference.
"We are ready, where appropriate, to accelerate this but
there will not be any lowering of quality standards," he said.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Editing by
Caroline Copley)