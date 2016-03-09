BERLIN, March 9 The EU will not lower its demands on Turkey for granting visa-free travel to Europe in return for an acceleration of the process as a result of a draft deal on migration, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We will now speed up the examination of whether the necessary requirements that Turkey must fulfill, the necessary criteria, are satisfied," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert at a regular government news conference.

"We are ready, where appropriate, to accelerate this but there will not be any lowering of quality standards," he said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)