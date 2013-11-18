* Italy seeks help from EU partners to tackle migration
* Seeks EU mission against human trafficking
* EU decisions on migration expected in December
BRUSSSELS, Nov 18 Al Qaeda members may be among
thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean by boat from
Africa to Europe, posing a potential security risk for the
European Union, Italy's Foreign Minister Emma Bonino said on
Monday.
Italy is seeking more help from its EU partners to tackle a
crisis that has seen thousands of African migrants arrive in
Sicily this year and hundreds of deaths en route.
"We ... have suspicions that among the immigrants there are
jihadist elements and members of al Qaeda," Bonino told a news
conference during an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels
which discussed the issue.
She said that at the moment she would not talk about a
terrorism threat, but rather "a security threat" posed by the
jihadists.
Italy wants the EU to launch a mission against human
trafficking and organised crime in the Mediterranean under the
bloc's common security policy.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said foreign
ministers had discussed the security implications for the
28-nation EU of illegal migration.
Italy has increased patrols in the seas between Libya,
Tunisia and Italy since more than 360 mainly Eritrean migrants
drowned in early October when their boat capsized off Lampedusa.
A second boat sank a week later, leaving an estimated 200 people
missing.
The island's reception centre has struggled to deal with a
deluge of migrants fleeing civil war and unrest in Syria, Egypt
and other Arab and African countries, which has swelled numbers
making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean sea, often on
rickety and ill-equipped boats.
More than 32,000 migrants from Africa and the Middle East
have arrived in Italy and Malta so far this year, according to
figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees,
with many leaving from the lawless ports of Libya.
The EU is expected to take decisions in December on what to
do to help southern European states deal with mass migration
from Africa.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Adrian Croft;
editing by Ralph Boulton)