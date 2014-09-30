* "Many more lives will be lost" unless EU steps up efforts
* Italy under strain; other members slow to respond
* Rome wants to phase out its own search-and-rescue mission
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 European Union countries must
cough up "considerable" resources for migrant rescues in the
Mediterranean Sea before Italy can discontinue its own mission,
or else many lives will be lost, human rights group Amnesty
International said on Tuesday.
Civil war in Syria, forced military conscription in Eritrea,
and the breakdown of order in Libya are pushing record numbers
of refugees and migrants to try to flee across the Mediterranean
to Europe, often in rickety boats. Many drown in the attempt.
Italy has repeatedly called for more EU help to tackle the
emergency as it plans to gradually phase out its Mare Nostrum
(Our Sea) search-and-rescue mission, which has saved more than
90,000 lives in the past year.
"What is clear is that if Italy decides to significantly
scale down or even stop Mare Nostrum altogether before an
operation of comparable scale is in place, many more lives will
be lost at sea," Amnesty said in a report titled: "Lives adrift:
Refugees and migrants in peril in the central Mediterranean".
In August, the European Commission said its border control
agency Frontex would reinforce Italy's mission, which costs
about 9 million euros ($11.4 million) a month to operate, but
members states have been slow to pledge money or vessels.
Amnesty said Frontex would need more resources and a clear
search-and-rescue mandate before it could replace Mare Nostrum.
A record 3,072 migrants have drowned trying to cross the
Mediterranean in rickety boats so far this year, against some
2,360 in 2013, the International Organisation for Migration said
on Monday.
Italy's navy has been patrolling the waters between Africa
and Sicily since October last year, when 366 people drowned
after their boat capsized just a mile from the Italian island of
Lampedusa.
That tragedy drew international media attention and
prompted Pope Francis to call for more global attention to the
plight of migrants.
In the report, presented to the European Parliament, Amnesty
urged the EU to change its asylum policy, which puts the onus on
border countries like Italy and Malta to take in refugees, and
eventually to establish safe ways for migrants and refugees to
reach Europe.
"For so long as the EU continues to push those fleeing
conflict or poverty to take dangerous sea journeys, it must be
prepared - collectively - to meet its obligations to save
lives," Amnesty said.
