BRUSSELS, March 13 EU finance ministers
and officials met on Tuesday to discuss a European financial
transaction tax, Hungary's deficit problems and IMF resources to
be contributed to the euro zone's bailout funding.
Following are comments by ministers and officials after the
talks:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"I can't imagine I'd be won over to a financial transaction
tax with a few countries in the euro zone. That would be a rag
rug. That doesn't make sense. It is my conviction that the
smallest thinkable unit is a common currency."
"We exchanged views and agreed that given the basis of
today's discussions we will take time to lead intensive,
informal talks at the informal (EU finance ministers') meeting
in Copenhagen.
"I declared again that financial transaction tax in all of
Europe has clear priority as I am convinced that that's the best
solution. But we know that we need unanimous decisions for this
and whether we'll get those is uncertain.
"So we talked about what we'd do if it turns out in the next
weeks and months that we will not get a unanimous opinion in the
foreseeable future.
"I believe the debate today made clear that there is an
understanding that we need such rules among almost all 27
members of the EU, so that I am confident we will find
solutions."
ON SUSPENDING EU COHESION FUNDS FOR HUNGARY:
"We discussed the commission's proposal at length to suspend
cohesion funds for Hungary and we took this decision just now.
But we noted that... as soon as Hungary meets its obligations,
we have an automatic procedure to reverse the decision.
"We agreed that we explicitly expect a report from the
commission at the Ecofin meeting on June 22 and that on June 22
we will deal with this then.
"The commission has assured us... that of course if Hungary
meets its obligations it would take the necessary steps
immediately. But the decision to suspend the funds for 2013 has
been taken. It was unanimous, with one abstention, in the
Ecofin."
JUNCKER SUCCESSION
"We have a preference and it's the rule that we don't have a
permanent head of the Eurogroup but that we stick to the way it
has been that one of the member countries of the Eurogroup heads
the Eurogroup.
"We've got enough permanent chairmen. It's a very good
solution that Thomas Wieser is now the permanent head of the
Eurogroup working group.
"For the Eurogroup, the German government's position is that
you don't need a permanent head. It could be a man of a woman. A
finance minister works quite well. A minister of agriculture
would not make so much sense."
ESM/EFSF
"We will not talk about this in the cabinet tomorrow. But we
the commission will make proposals, which the working group will
work with and then we'll do it like the chancellor has always
said, that we will look into this again in the course of May
and I've said previously that March has 31 days.
"The informal Ecofin in Copenhagen is about right.
"With the ESM we have a permanent mechanism. We have decided
to pay the first two of five tranches into it this year. We want
to decide soon when the next tranches get paid in. That's very
important."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON EURO ZONE FINANCIAL FIREWALLS:
"It is... now essential that we complete our crisis
response, a cornerstone of this response (is) the financial
firewalls. The constructive discussion we had yesterday and
today, make me confident on the prospect of an agreement by the
end of this month to reinforce the European financial
firewalls."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON SPANISH DEFICIT AND CUTS:
"I don't think an additional cut of about 0.5 percent will
have any significant impact, neither on economic growth nor on
employment, or on the macroeconomic framework."
"Our macroeconomic framework was based on hypotheses which
were very cautious, extremely cautious, so logically there is
some room."
Following are comments by ministers and officials before the
meeting:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"We'll have a debate today about a fundamental political
orientation considering whether it is justified to exempt the
sale of financial products and services from a sales tax such as
we have on the sale of goods and services with a value added
tax.
"I think it's probably not justified, but of course there
are a number of arguments in favour and against."
"You need a unanimous decision on tax issues, that's not
new. And that there are different opinions in the 27 states is
also not new, but you can debate it at least."
ON SITUATION IN GREECE:
"We made progress in the Eurogroup yesterday. We saw the
private sector accepted the bond swap offer more than we
expected. That's why, according to the ... EU/IMF troika, we now
have a chance to get a slightly lower debt level in Greece in
2020 (than previously expected).
"On that, too, people always said it would never work, that
(the private sector) would never accept it. You know if you
always knew in advance what you can't achieve, the world would
never have been created."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON SITUATIONS IN HUNGARY AND SPAIN:
"Unfortunately growth in Hungary did not go as planned and
that's why the numbers had to be adjusted down.
"I want to make the critical observation that we would have
preferred to give Hungary some time to fall into line, namely by
offering a two-step process that makes a final decision on
sanctions at the start of the summer.
"We must treat all states in the same way."
"Yesterday we had a similar debate about Spain and we didn't
immediately impose sanctions but gave the them a chance to have
a more ambitious budget for 2012."
"Looking at the pressure put on Hungary I feel as if we are
measuring with different measures."
LUXEMBOURG'S FINANCE MINISTER LUC FRIEDEN
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"We are talking about transactions that are almost always
cross-border transactions and if you only have the tax in a few
countries then the transactions would move elsewhere.
"In principle the tax is fine but you need all 27 countries
to participate. We need also a debate about who pays for the
tax: is it the funds, is it the banks or is it in the end the
citizens, the investors?
"All these factors need to be debated and I hope to have
that in the coming months, maybe not today. I don't think we
will reach a decision about this today."
"For me there are lots of unanswered questions, especially
the one of the competitiveness of European financial centres.
You have to bear in mind that centres outside of Europe such as
New York and Singapore won't introduce the tax so that's why we
as Luxembourgers see big questions we would like to have
answered first."
"Without (Britain) there will be no financial transaction
tax."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"We reiterated (last night) Spain's commitment to the 3
percent target for 2013 and the only thing that was asked of
Spain was an adjustment of the path towards that 3 percent
figure, an additional adjustment this year, and Spain is
completely committed to that adjustment."
DE GUINDOS DECLINED TO SAY WHAT EXTRA STEPS SPAIN WOULD TAKE
TO MEET THE 2012 TARGET, BUT SAID:
"Today we will discuss the maximum expenditure ceiling. It
is very important to note that the majority of Spain's arguments
have been taken into consideration. There's been a change in the
stability programme of the previous government that was
unrealistic in the current climate."
SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"The financial transaction tax would be difficult to accept.
It would increase the households' lending costs. It would
increase the cost of capital for companies. It would increase
the costs for governments."
ON DUBGET DEFICITS:
"I think it's very important that when we are seeing a
stabilisation in the Europen economies that we don't see any
depreciation of credibility. It is very important that the
Spanish government is sticking to their targets for 2013."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
ON COUNTRIES' NEEDS TO REDUCE BUDGET DEFICITS:
"What's true for Spain is true for all the other countries.
We are in the process of restoring confidence in the euro zone.
We are in the process of putting into place measures of
protection and deficit reduction.
"No one can distance themselves from the target of budgetary
consolidation."
