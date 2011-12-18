BRUSSELS Dec 18 European Union finance
ministers will hold a teleconference on bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund and on the new fiscal compact for
the euro zone on Monday at 1430 GMT, European Union officials
said on Sunday.
"There will be a conference call of the Eurogroup Plus, that
is the 27 EU countires, tomorrow afternoon," a spokeswoman for
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said.
Euro zone officials who asked not to be named said there
would also be a discussion about the European Stability
Mechanism - the 500 billion euro permanent euro zone bailout
fund. Ministers would discuss a new, qualified-majority voting
mechanism that is to replace unanimity for the ESM under a
decision of euro zone leaders on December 9.
Euro zone leaders decided on Dec 9 to bring forward the
launch of the ESM by one year to July 2012 to help boost the
euro zone's defences. They also decided to abolish unanimity in
ESM voting to prevent small countries blocking major decisions.
Finland objected to the change, because to accept it the
Finnish government would have to have a two thirds majority in
parliament, which it does not have.
The leaders also agreed on Dec 9 to boost IMF
crisis-fighting resources by 150 billion euros with non-euro
zone EU countries expected to contribute up to 50 billion euros.
The deadline for EU countries to make up their mind about
how much they can lend to the IMF was set for Dec 19.