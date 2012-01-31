* EU Parliament seeks lower roaming caps than July proposal
* Negotiations ongoing amid intense telco lobbying
* Lower roaming caps could dent telcos profits-analyst
By Claire Davenport and Leila Abboud
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Jan 31 European Union
lawmakers are seeking to further ratchet down the fees mobile
operators charge users when they travel abroad, according to a
draft plan seen by Reuters, taking aim at a lucrative source of
industry profit.
The EU Parliament is pushing for much steeper reductions in
so-called roaming fees than those proposed last year by European
Commissioner Neelie Kroes.
The charge for a one-minute outgoing call when abroad would
be 15 cents compared with Kroes's plan for a one-third cut to 24
cents. The cost of surfing the Internet would be slashed to 20
cents per megabyte from 50 cents.
If the parliament's tougher caps are adopted, it would be a
blow to mobile operators, which generate some 5 percent of sales
and 7 percent of operating profit from roaming fees.
Angelika Niebler, a German politician steering the
proposed regulation through the parliament, said mobile
operators should not charge customers differently depending on
where they are.
"There should really be no roaming (fees) at a time when we
are supposed to have a single market," Niebler said in an
interview.
The two sides are set to debate the measures in the coming
months with the aim of arriving at a compromise law that would
be phased in over three years starting in 2012.
The tough approach from Brussels comes as large incumbent
operators like Vodafone, France Telecom and
Deutsche Telekom face strong competition and lower
mobile prices in many markets.
They have yet to figure out how to translate consumers'
growing appetite for smartphones and tablet computers into
profits, while the need to invest heavily in fibre broadband
buildouts and new fourth generation mobile networks is pressing.
Stephane Beyazian, telecoms analyst at investment bank
Raymond James, said the industry would not welcome steeper cuts
to roaming charges but could absorb them.
"It would be a bad surprise, but it would not be
catastrophic," he said, adding that industry was satisfied with
the Kroes proposal made last summer.
A telecom operator source said the measures would mean a
major change to the industry's business model.
"This is the first credible step towards a roaming-free
Europe," said the source, who favours the parliament's approach.
FIRST DRAFT
In her proposal last July, Kroes proposed two ways to bring
down roaming charges: caps on the cost of texts, calls, and Web
surfing while abroad and 'decoupling', which allows consumers to
choose their provider when they cross borders.
She said this would boost competition across Europe by
making it easier for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs),
which do not have their own infrastructure or spectrum, to
piggyback on large operators' networks.
This would allow a big retailer like Britain's Tesco
to sell a cheaper mobile roaming service to a tourist
visiting London.
Large telecom operators operating in many European
countries, such as Vodafone in Britain, Spain, Italy and
Germany, tend to support "decoupling" because it will allow them
to offer cross-border services to more customers.
But smaller operators and MVNOs argue they need more help
-in the form of lower rents to use other operators' networks -
to be able to compete with the bigger players.
"MVNOs are concerned about high wholesale access charges,
which will make it impossible for them to enter the roaming
market and compete," said Innocenzo Genna, a consultant
representing a group of independent Italian virtual operators.
HORSE TRADING
The parliament and the Commission are now trying to
reconcile their proposals, with telecoms firms lobbying
intensely in Brussels for concessions.
Under the parliament's proposal, the caps proposed by Kroes
would come into force in July 2012, with its steeper cuts
implemented in 2013 and 2014.
Niebler's draft proposal would lower the cost of incoming
calls to 5 cents per minute by 2014, half the rate proposed by
Kroes, and cut the price of a text message by 50 percent to 5
cents.
The current caps are 35 cents for outgoing calls and 11
cents for incoming calls respectively. There are no caps in
effect for what operators can charge customers using the mobile
Internet while abroad.