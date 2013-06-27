* Germany must change/drop mobile connection rate plan - EU

* Plan would make fees 80 pct higher than other countries

BRUSSELS, June 27 Germany's telecoms regulator must change or drop a plan to raise the fees mobile operators can charge each other for connecting calls, in part because it would lead to higher prices for consumers, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The European Union's executive body asked the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) to reconsider the fee plan in February, saying it would lead to charges 80 percent higher than in other European countries.

"The German regulator failed to provide convincing reasons during the investigation ... as to why it should be granted special treatment," the Commission said in a statement.

The BNetzA was not immediately available for comment.

While so-called mobile termination rates are usually a fraction of a cent, operators are reluctant to see them lowered or even eliminated as their revenues decline under competition from increasingly popular internet voice and texting applications.

The Commission has moved to lower termination rates in the past saying the cuts cheapen mobile prices and increase traffic.

The EU's telecoms regulator, Neelie Kroes, wants to lower and even cut out some consumer mobile costs such as the roaming fees charged while using mobile phones abroad and termination rates in a bid to give new operators a chance to offer competitive prices and to create a single market for telecoms.

The Commission said German plans to raise termination rates would also favour local operators who would benefit from the charges, clashing with plans for a single market.

If the German regulator does not comply with the Commission's demands, it said it would take appropriate legal steps. In the past it has successfully vetoed plans by regulators in other markets to change fee structures or regulate internet traffic.

Last week the Commission blocked plans by Germany to raise the fees alternative telecoms operators charge each other to connect fixed-line phone calls.

Kroes will unveil plans for a single telecoms market in the coming months. (Reporting by Claire Davenport; Additional reporting by Marylin Gerlach; Editing by Mark Potter)