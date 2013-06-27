* Germany must change or drop mobile connection rate plan -
EU
* Plan would make fees 80 pct higher than other countries
* German regulator says will examine Commission
recommendation
BRUSSELS, June 27 Germany's telecoms regulator
must change or drop a plan to raise the fees mobile operators
can charge each other for connecting calls, in part because it
would lead to higher prices for consumers, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
The European Union's executive body asked the
Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) to reconsider the fee plan in
February, saying it would lead to charges 80 percent higher than
in other European countries.
"The German regulator failed to provide convincing reasons
during the investigation ... as to why it should be granted
special treatment," the Commission said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for BNetzA told Reuters it has one month until
July 27 to submit its final decision to the Commission. "We will
now carefully examine the Commission's recommendation and we'll
make a final decision," she said.
While so-called mobile termination rates are usually a
fraction of a cent, operators are reluctant to see them lowered
or even eliminated as their revenues decline under competition
from increasingly popular internet voice and texting
applications.
The Commission has moved to lower termination rates in the
past saying the cuts lower mobile prices and increase traffic.
The EU's telecoms regulator, Neelie Kroes, wants to lower
and even cut out some consumer mobile costs such as the roaming
fees charged while using mobile phones abroad and termination
rates in a bid to give new operators a chance to offer
competitive prices and to create a single market for telecoms.
The Commission said German plans to raise termination rates
would also favour local operators who would benefit from the
charges, clashing with plans for a single market.
If the German regulator does not comply with the
Commission's demands, it said it would take appropriate legal
steps. In the past it has successfully vetoed plans by
regulators in other markets to change fee structures or regulate
internet traffic.
Last week the Commission blocked plans by Germany to raise
the fees alternative telecoms operators charge each other to
connect fixed-line phone calls.
Kroes will unveil plans for a single telecoms market in the
coming months.
